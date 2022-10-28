ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

sheltonherald.com

In final campaign push, Stefanowski focuses on police accountability law

In his final campaign push, one of Bob Stefanowski’s main closing messages to Connecticut voters is closely mirroring that of Republicans running for elected office in states such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, among other parts of the country: crime is an out of control problem and Democrats are to blame.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd outside the RNC Community Center as the event grew too large to hold inside the venue.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Abbott, O'Rourke to visit Laredo; Webb voting totals hit 15K

In the thick of early voting, the Texas gubernatorial race comes to the Gateway City this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and opponent Beto O'Rourke will be in Laredo over the next two days with one last push trying to rally voters to their cause. Abbott will be coming first....
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

UConn football's Halloween presence: From Gov. Lamont's costume to scary pranks in Storrs

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program was all over social media Halloween night. Gov. Ned Lamont handed out Halloween treats dressed up as a UConn football player, while his wife Annie was a cheerleader. Lamont greeted trick-or-treaters at the Executive Residence in Hartford, wearing a UConn uniform with No. 89 to signify that he's the state's 89th governor.
STORRS, CT

