Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
In final campaign push, Stefanowski focuses on police accountability law
In his final campaign push, one of Bob Stefanowski’s main closing messages to Connecticut voters is closely mirroring that of Republicans running for elected office in states such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, among other parts of the country: crime is an out of control problem and Democrats are to blame.
sheltonherald.com
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd outside the RNC Community Center as the event grew too large to hold inside the venue.
sheltonherald.com
Former CT lawmaker DiMassa pleads guilty to conspiracy in West Haven fraud case
HARTFORD — Former Democratic state Rep. Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty in Hartford court Tuesday to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in a case that brought the city of West Haven's internal controls into the spotlight. DiMassa is required by state statute to repay $1.2 million in...
sheltonherald.com
Abbott, O'Rourke to visit Laredo; Webb voting totals hit 15K
In the thick of early voting, the Texas gubernatorial race comes to the Gateway City this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and opponent Beto O'Rourke will be in Laredo over the next two days with one last push trying to rally voters to their cause. Abbott will be coming first....
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
sheltonherald.com
UConn football's Halloween presence: From Gov. Lamont's costume to scary pranks in Storrs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program was all over social media Halloween night. Gov. Ned Lamont handed out Halloween treats dressed up as a UConn football player, while his wife Annie was a cheerleader. Lamont greeted trick-or-treaters at the Executive Residence in Hartford, wearing a UConn uniform with No. 89 to signify that he's the state's 89th governor.
Comments / 0