Red and Black
Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
accesswdun.com
GBI assisting after Hart County shooting victim’s body struck by two vehicles
Law enforcement officials hope the public can provide them with information about the shooting of 32-year-old Delphonso Heard of Hartwell. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies responded early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a body in the road on Ga. 172 (Bowman Highway). “It appeared Heard had been shot...
2 shot, SWAT teams activated in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two people were shot, prompting a SWAT response, in a Lithonia neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Lakes Circle, where there were numerous officers and law enforcement...
Man shot before being hit by 2 vehicles in Hart Co.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart County.
Man convicted in 2019 DeKalb robbery that left 3 dead
A 25-year-old man accused in a 2019 deadly robbery and shootout in DeKalb County has been convicted, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville teenager now in custody for shooting and killing a Gwinnett County high schooler
Update, Nov. 1: The suspect accused of shooting a Gwinnett County teenager last week is now in custody. On Sunday, Brendon Young turned himself into a sheriff's office in Florida. According to Gwinnett County Police, he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Hall Co Sheriff updates probe into latest officer-involved shooting
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is releasing new details on a shooting involving a deputy that left a suspect dead. Couch says the deputy found a man and woman standing outside of a car that was blocking F. Gilmer Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. The deputy asked...
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WYFF4.com
Teen accused in fatal shooting of Norcross High student turns himself in
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County high school student near campus last week turned himsel...
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
One person dead, 3 people shot in car after shooting in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near N. Cliff Valley Way and N. Druid Hills Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News they responded to the scene after a call about several...
Local briefs: burglaries and break-ins in Elberton, vehicle vs bicycle in Clayton
Police in Elberton and investigators in the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are again busy, looking for suspects in another rash of burglaries, break-ins, and vandalism, some reported at the Elberton Fairgrounds. Hart County Commissioners want the GBI to investigate reports of records said to be missing from the Franklin-Hart...
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Family, friends devastated after high school cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The death of 16-year-old Gwinnett County student athlete Caitlyn Pollock in a car crash Sunday is unleashing an outpouring of grief from people across Metro Atlanta, and much of the rest of Georgia, who knew her and admired her and loved her. Caitlyn Pollock was earning...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
