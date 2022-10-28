ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
accesswdun.com

Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting

The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
