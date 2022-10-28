George Washington III’s commitment to Michigan was extra sweet for the Wolverines. The top-100 guard was once committed to one of Michigan’s rivals. Washington announced his decision on Tuesday (Nov. 1). After decommitting from Ohio State in September, he eventually released a top five that included Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest. He reportedly narrowed his options to Michigan and Wake Forest before going with the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO