Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Red Wings register ‘best win to date’ with team effort

DETROIT – All wins aren’t the same, some feel a little better than others. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings’ 2-1 victory Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. It was the way his team earned two points that prompted coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball

George Washington III’s commitment to Michigan was extra sweet for the Wolverines. The top-100 guard was once committed to one of Michigan’s rivals. Washington announced his decision on Tuesday (Nov. 1). After decommitting from Ohio State in September, he eventually released a top five that included Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest. He reportedly narrowed his options to Michigan and Wake Forest before going with the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

MILWAUKEE, WI
MLive.com

Pistons reportedly sign Bojan Bogdanovic through 2024-25

The Detroit Pistons acquired Bojan Bogdanovic for his much-needed ability to space the floor, and they view him as a key element to their restoration. The Pistons and Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million extension through the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bogdanovic, 33, is...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Holiday hits clutch bucket to lift Bucks over Pistons

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents

The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

