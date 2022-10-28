Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota
In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle two fires in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crew in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3 p.m. The Sherriff’s Office says it happened on 410th Ave. SW, a few miles NW of East Grand Forks. They say a detached shed and three vehicles were destroyed.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
willmarradio.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
trfradio.com
Motorcyclists Killed in Separate Accidents Thursday
A Byron man is dead following a single vehicle motorcycle accident Thursday in Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Andrew Burt, 38, suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 2000 Yamaha XVS65 he was driving struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive. According to the report Burt lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.
newsdakota.com
Sgt. Tom Herzig Retires After 30 Years of Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 30 years of service to the state of North Dakota and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sgt. Tom Herzig has called it a career. During a retirement ceremony Tuesday at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, dozens showed their support. Herzig got his start as a civilian in 1992 working at the scale in Minot. He attended academy in 1997 and has served through the state Highway Patrol for the last 26 years.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
valleynewslive.com
Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
kfgo.com
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
kvrr.com
Man identified in Richland County motorcycle crash
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol releases the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Wyndmere. Authorities say 53-year-old Troy Green, of Breckenridge, was thrown from his bike when an SUV turned in front of him. He was traveling west on...
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building. The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Man charged in fatal N.D. factory shooting will go to trial
FARGO, N.D. — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, dropped a plan to enter guilty pleas to the charges, according to the Clerk of District Court's Office in Cass County.Reese, 36, is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant with a child they had planned to name...
