Detroit, MI

NJ.com

Red Sox face big decision with ex-Yankees southpaw

The Boston Red Sox are almost on the clock. That’s because chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is facing a big decision this month on left-hander James Paxton. Per Masslive.com:. The Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option over Paxton that must be exercised or declined within five days...
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Gold Glove winners announced: Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop falls short

Jonathan Schoop’s incredible defensive metrics weren’t enough to win his first career Gold Glove. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was beaten out by Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians for American League honors. Schoop was the only finalist from the Tigers. Three other Guardians -- center fielder Myles...
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch

There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Red Wings register ‘best win to date’ with team effort

DETROIT – All wins aren’t the same, some feel a little better than others. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings’ 2-1 victory Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. It was the way his team earned two points that prompted coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers hire new amateur scouting director from Padres

Mark Conner is joining the Detroit Tigers as the club’s new director of amateur scouting after spending seven years in a similar role with the San Diego Padres. Conner will report to vice president and assistant general manager Rob Metzler, who was recently hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Astros vs. Phillies prediction, starting pitchers and odds for Game 3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been an exciting World Series thus far, and the series is tied 1-1 after two games. Game 3 will move to Philadelphia,...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

The Detroit Lions are so close! Just ask them!

DETROIT -- The Lions are so close. Just ask them, they’ll tell you. This year, last year, the last regime, the regime before that. They’ll all tell you they’re just one play away. One bounce of the ball away. One blown call away. One injury away. One game away. One season away. They’re so close!
DETROIT, MI

