FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Red Sox face big decision with ex-Yankees southpaw
The Boston Red Sox are almost on the clock. That’s because chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is facing a big decision this month on left-hander James Paxton. Per Masslive.com:. The Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option over Paxton that must be exercised or declined within five days...
Astros’ Justin Verlander Explains Why He Flipped Off Phillies Fans
Upon arriving in Philadelphia on Monday, Verlander exchanged some, let’s say, pleasantries with the locals.
MLive.com
Gold Glove winners announced: Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop falls short
Jonathan Schoop’s incredible defensive metrics weren’t enough to win his first career Gold Glove. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was beaten out by Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians for American League honors. Schoop was the only finalist from the Tigers. Three other Guardians -- center fielder Myles...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch
There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Pedro Martinez explains what Framber Valdez was doing during Game 2
Framber Valdez threw a gem to lead the Houston Astros to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, but some of his actions while on the mound led to another round of cheating suspicions. One Hall of Fame pitcher feels there was nothing to see on that front.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions to erect 8-foot statue of Barry Sanders outside Ford Field
DETROIT -- Chants of “BA-RRY! BA-RRY!” swept through Ford Field when the great Barry Sanders walked out to midfield for the pregame coin toss before the Detroit Lions’ game on Sunday against Miami. At halftime, those chants grew deafening when the Lions announced they will build a...
MLive.com
Lions reportedly trading T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings for draft picks
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions’ rebuild off to a frustrating start, Brad Holmes has decided to make yet another trade for the future by selling off Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before today’s trade deadline. That will make the worst team...
MLive.com
Red Wings register ‘best win to date’ with team effort
DETROIT – All wins aren’t the same, some feel a little better than others. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings’ 2-1 victory Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. It was the way his team earned two points that prompted coach Derek...
MLive.com
Tigers hire new amateur scouting director from Padres
Mark Conner is joining the Detroit Tigers as the club’s new director of amateur scouting after spending seven years in a similar role with the San Diego Padres. Conner will report to vice president and assistant general manager Rob Metzler, who was recently hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLive.com
Astros vs. Phillies prediction, starting pitchers and odds for Game 3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been an exciting World Series thus far, and the series is tied 1-1 after two games. Game 3 will move to Philadelphia,...
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
MLive.com
The Detroit Lions are so close! Just ask them!
DETROIT -- The Lions are so close. Just ask them, they’ll tell you. This year, last year, the last regime, the regime before that. They’ll all tell you they’re just one play away. One bounce of the ball away. One blown call away. One injury away. One game away. One season away. They’re so close!
MLive.com
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 did in the first round of the playoffs
From 256, we have gone to 128. Teams took the first step towards Ford Field, where in a few weeks champions will be crowned across eight classes in high school football.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions offense roars to life while taking double-digit lead
DETROIT -- The Lions had 19 offensive possessions during their two-game road trip. They didn’t score a touchdown on any of them while mustering just six points in a pair of losses. In their return to Ford Field today, home cooking has done those boys some good. Jamaal Williams...
MLive.com
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week for Round 1 of 2022 playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Athletes from around the Kalamazoo area put their seasons on the line this past weekend, as Michigan kicked off its 2022 football playoffs. For some, the pressure is too much to bear, but for others, the playoff atmosphere brings out their best.
MLive.com
Lions shut out after halftime due to penalties, missed opportunities
DETROIT -- After failing to score a touchdown during their two-game road trip, the Lions back home and immediately hung 27 points on Miami in the first half alone. That was their best start to a game this season. But they knew with their defense, they would need to keep...
