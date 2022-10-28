Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Seen on Netflix: Denver’s Haunted Mansion, The Lumber Baron Inn
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
24/7 Christmas music will start on this Colorado radio station next week
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Distortions Monster World, Earth Iluminated to leave 16th Street Mall after Halloween
Bigfoot, dinosaurs, aliens that can seem to take you into space, monsters that will eat you – Distortions Monster World has been a place to explore and photograph the unusual in downtown Denver. But Monday is the last day to take that journey into the unknown. After two years...
Watch a Giant Elephant Wolf Down a Huge Pumpkin for Halloween [Video]
Halloween brings a lot of fun to fall: Costumes, candy, and elephants crushing and devouring very big pumpkins. This Asian Elephant at Denver Zoo couldn't look happier about it, either. Though we don't get to see the Denver Zoo employees who had to get the gourd out to the elephant,...
Lakewood apartment fire too quick and hot for mother and daughter to escape
The mother and child who died an the early morning inferno at a Lakewood apartment complex Monday could not get out of their second floor unit quickly enough to escape flames which engulfed the building. Kathleen “Katie” Payton, 33, and her daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton Aguayo, were on the phone...
Exploring the eerie, creepy, and possibly paranormal places of Colorado
While the Stanley Hotel of ‘The Shining’ fame might be the most well-known horror destination, Denver7’s Jason Gruenauer decided to visit a few of Colorado’s other haunts.
New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart
The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carried Shafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Shafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14 karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get...
Chilling horror film takes place in 1970s Denver suburb
Looking for a spooky flick that you can stream from the comfort of your home? There's a movie that's getting quite a bit of buzz and it just so happens to be set in the Denver area. Originally released in 2021, but released on a larger scale in the United...
Mother, child found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
cpr.org
‘How do we stop this from happening?’ Parents fret that school closures will harm kids
Angelina Epperson’s son didn’t do too well in his old school. He has emotional challenges and needed something different. Epperson enrolled him in Palmer Elementary, a small school in Denver’s Mayfair neighborhood. “I can talk to the principal,” Epperson said. “I can go to the special ed...
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
10 free Halloween events this weekend in Denver metro area
Halloween weekend has arrived and if you are looking for something fun to do without breaking the bank, we have you covered.
Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall
It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Westword
Ultra-Violent Pre-Halloween Weekend Leaves Eight Dead in Metro Denver
During the weekend leading up to Halloween, violent crimes across the Denver-Boulder area resulted in a stunning death toll. At least eight people were killed during incidents in Denver, Aurora and Boulder over three days — and that's not counting the three people at the center of an October 30 death investigation on the 4500 block of Kittredge Street, in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, that the Denver Police Department has not yet identified as a crime. Shootings also took place in Broomfield and Douglas County, where an accidental discharge of a firearm took place at a middle school flag-football game.
Accused killer caught on camera before Aurora deaths
An Aurora man is still evading police after he is suspected of shooting and killing four people at his ex-girlfriend's home early Sunday morning.
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Denver shooting victim honored in special exhibit at History Colorado Center
A woman who was killed in a mass shooting in Denver in December is being honored as part of the Return of the Corn Mother's Exhibit
Comments / 1