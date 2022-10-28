ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berthoud, CO

CBS Denver

New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carried Shafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Shafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14 karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
BOULDER, CO
94kix.com

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

Ultra-Violent Pre-Halloween Weekend Leaves Eight Dead in Metro Denver

During the weekend leading up to Halloween, violent crimes across the Denver-Boulder area resulted in a stunning death toll. At least eight people were killed during incidents in Denver, Aurora and Boulder over three days — and that's not counting the three people at the center of an October 30 death investigation on the 4500 block of Kittredge Street, in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, that the Denver Police Department has not yet identified as a crime. Shootings also took place in Broomfield and Douglas County, where an accidental discharge of a firearm took place at a middle school flag-football game.
AURORA, CO

