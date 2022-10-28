Dakota Johnson Allegedly Turned To Gwyneth Paltrow For Advice Amid Rumored Chris Martin Relationship Woes

Source: mega

As Dakota Johnson reportedly continues to grapple with longtime lover Chris Martin’s alleged iciness, it seems the star has turned to the Coldplay frontman’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, for words of wisdom amid their relationship woes.

"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," the source spilled of Johnson’s discussion with the Goop mogul, who was with the “Clocks” rocker from 2003 to 2014, having finalized their divorce in 2016.

"Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude," they recalled, chalking up this behavior to being "just how he rolls as an artist."

Source: mega

This distance, according to another source close with the pair, doesn't bode well with the 50 Shades of Grey star’s future aspirations for her roughly half-decade-spanning romance.

"Dakota wants a husband who is all in and wants to raise a family with her," the source shared of the pair who first began dating in 2017. "With Chris, she just gets the feeling you never get 100 percent of him, and that's why he and Gwyneth eventually split up,” they continued, noting, "Dakota believes Chris holds something away to himself."

“It makes Dakota fear they may not have a future," added the insider.

Source: mega

Despite these goals, it seems Johnson herself has had her fair share of doubts surrounding her relationship with Martin. Back in July, the actress reportedly pumped the breaks on taking their romance to the next level.

"It's not that Dakota doesn't love Chris. She does," an insider said of the Persuasion lead. "She's just seen too many marriages fall apart."

Source: mega

Though Johnson may not have been ready for a trip down the aisle at the time, the star was still seemingly invested in the relationship.

"Dakota is totally committed to Chris. She doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove she’s devoted,” the source added. “Still, Chris hopes that she’ll come around to the idea eventually.”

