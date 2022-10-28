Read full article on original website
What It Means When Your Potassium Levels Are High
Both high and low potassium levels have consequences. What does it mean when your potassium levels are high, what are the main causes, and how do you treat it?
What Really Causes Blackheads On Your Chin
People with oily skin are especially likely to get blackheads. They can show up almost anywhere on the body, but facial blackheads can be the most noticeable.
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
The Four Types Of Sciatica Explained
Even though sciatica is common, there are different types, each coming with various causes and risk factors. These are the different types of sciatica.
The Best Sleeping Positions If You Have Sciatica Pain
Sciatica can be caused by a number of different conditions. These can range from a herniated disc to a bone spur, or a tumor pressing into the nerve.
What It Means When Your Platelet Count Is High
To measure the number of platelets in your blood, you'll need testing. Now, if the test comes back with a high count, it's best to know what that entails.
If You Experience Period Cramps In Your Thighs, This Could Be Why
You're likely aware of common period symptoms, like chocolate cravings and abdominal cramps. But did you know cramps can happen in your thighs? This may be why.
What Is Post-Menstrual Syndrome?
Post-menstrual syndrome may be premenstrual syndrome's lesser-known sister condition, but for those who experience it, it's just as real and burdensome.
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
The 5 Best Types Of Food To Eat For Itchy Skin
Itching, also known as pruritus, is a common skin problem that can be unbearable, regardless of which part of the body is affected.
Can Changes In Sleep Patterns Lead To A Higher Lung Cancer Risk?
Circadian rhythms impact nearly every aspect of human health and well-being, including hunger, metabolism, digestion, hormone levels, brain function, body temperature, and mood (per Riordan Clinic). Before electricity, people lived according to the cycles of the sun and moon, waking at sunrise and going to sleep when the sun set. Your internal clock still decides which physiological and behavioral functions are optimal during the day and which processes kick in at night.
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
Sleep Apnea Could Be The Cause Of Your Night Sweats
Sleep apnea is a serious disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop abruptly while asleep. This is what we know about its link to night sweats.
What Does It Mean When Your Blood Total Protein Is High?
If your results show high protein levels, there might be various causes. Find out what it might mean when your blood's total protein is high.
New Study Suggests Age Matters When It Comes To Quitting Smoking
Is there a right time to quit smoking? But a new study suggests that quitting smoking by a certain age can reduce one's risk of all-cause death.
What Exactly Is pH Balance?
There are a lot of factors that go into living a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, and routine monitoring of your overall health and systems are some of the ways that you can work towards ensuring you are living the healthiest you can. But did you know that maintaining a proper pH balance is important? And no, we're not talking about the pH balance of your swimming pool.
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?
Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? These side effects are relatively common, as most antibiotics can disrupt the gut flora and cause all sorts of symptoms, explains Henry Ford Health. For example, metronidazole — an antibiotic prescribed for bacterial vaginosis — can make you feel nauseous or even give you a headache (via MedlinePlus). Other side effects may include stomach pain, hives, dizziness, seizures, and aching joints.
Breaking Up Long Bouts Of Sitting With Activity 'Snacks' Can Help Maintain Muscle Mass, Study Finds
From side effects like weight gain to depression, anxiety, and a heightened risk of cancer, a sedentary lifestyle is anything but benign.
What A Health Expert Wants You To Know About Vitamin D Supplement Overuse
Vitamin D is a key nutrient that we need to get every day. Hear from a health expert about how to get vitamin D and what to know about supplement overuse.
