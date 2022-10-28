Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC

US Capitol Police Photo Credit: US Capitol Police (Facebook)

A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced.

Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.

Riley, a 25-year police veteran, was at work with a K-9 unit on Jan. 6, 2021, on the day of the riot.

Although he was not on duty inside the Capitol Building itself during the attack, officials say he was aware of what was taking place when he responded to reports of an explosive device near the Capitol complex.

The following day, on Jan. 7, 2021, Riley learned that a Facebook friend had posted about being at and inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

Rather than forward the information to the Capitol Police or FBI, officials say that Riley sent the rioter a private Facebook message with advice on how to avoid being caught, writing: (sic) “im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance. Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to charged. Just looking out!”

Riley then continued to exchange hundreds of friendly private Facebook messages with the rioter, but when he learned that the rioter had told the FBI about being in touch with a Capitol Police officer, he deleted all of those messages from his account.

The former officer then came up with a new cover story and sent a new message to the rioter, pretending that he had only later learned that the rioter had smoked weed inside the Capitol and pretending that he was scolding the rioter for his conduct.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charge related to Riley’s communication with the rioter on Jan. 7. It found him guilty of obstruction related to the conduct involving the cover-up.

When he is sentenced, Riley will face up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction of justice charge. No sentencing date has been announced.

