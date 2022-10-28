Read full article on original website
Melissa Mayes Receives State Award
The Washington County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announced that Melissa Mayes, Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management, was been awarded the Northeast Oklahoma Emergency Manager of the Year Award. On October 31, the Board of Commissioners and Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management and Mayes...
Nowata County Commissioners meet on Halloween
The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss multiple items on the agenda. Vice Chairman Troy Friddle motioned to drop the financial reports and statements from 2021 due to it being tabled multiple times already, and still not being finished. It will be reinstated on the agenda at another time after it has been completed.
Gov Stitt in Bartlesville
Oklahoma State Governor Kevin Stitt stopped in Bartlesville on Tuesday ahead of the November 8 General Election. The Governor visited with those assembled at the Washington County Republican Headquarters downtown to remind voters of his record and achievements as governor and to contast his views agaInst his oppenent, Democrat Joy Hofmeister.
Lt Governor Matt Pinnell to Speak at Chamber Forum on Wednesday
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will be the featured speaker at the Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum on Wednesday, November 2, at the Center starting at 11:30am. The event is sponsored by Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and presented by Stride Bank and tickets and othe information can...
Commissioners Approve Hominy's Life Changing Request.
The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000. The commissioners...
Democrats Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson to visit Bartlesville on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 Joy Hofmeister for Governor and Jena Nelson for State Superintendent will appear in Bartlesville on campaign stops. Wednesday is also the first day of early in-person voting for the Mid-Term Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At 9:30 am Jena Nelson will be a guest on KWON...
Free Diabetes Awareness Presentation at Bartlesville Public Library
Family HealthCare Clinic will provide a free presentation titled, “Preventing and Living with Diabetes” on Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The presentation, led by Janice Shippy, DNP and Nurse Practitioner at Family HealthCare Clinic will provide...
Ward 4 Candidate Drops Out of the Race
Bartlesville Ward 4 candidate John Maples has dropped out of the race against incumbent Billie Roane. In a press release delivered via Facebook, Maples cited family reasons for his decision.and thanked everyone for their prayers and support. Press Release. October 28,2022. Greetings,. My name is John Maples I am currently...
Bartlesville Indian Women's Club
The Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Presdident Sharon Armstorng and Vice-President Carmen Kethcum appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Tuesday. The ladies reminded listeners and viewers that November is Native American Month and asked any woman with a tribal card to join the club by calling 918-335-2460. The club meets at 601 S Shawnee Ave, Bartlesville on the second Thursday of each month, September - May at 7:00 pm.
Sapulpa Spends $1M on Christmas Display
Now that Halloween is over, many cities are gearing up for the next round of family events that will take place during December in celebration of Christmas. But one city has already been hard at work since September on its Christmas installation. Sapulpa is investing $1 million into this year's...
BPD Cautions: Check Halloween Candy Before Eating
The Bartlesville Police Department is cautioning children and parents to avoid consuming any Halloween treats, especially candy, before thoroughly checking them for inserted items or for the fentanyl pills that are pastel-colored and appear to be similar to Sweet-Tarts. You can recognize the pills because they will have "M" stamped on them on one side.
Sports » Latest News
KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 will have the play-by-play on the radio, with a live stream on KWONTV.com on Thursday night.
Man Seen on Assault with Deadly Weapon on Police Officer
A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.
Man Seen on Escape Charge
It was a busy day at Washington County Court for arraignments, and one gentleman was seen on different charges today than what he had last week. Today, Harrison Lawn Ford was seen on charges alleging Escape from Detention/Custody. Previously, Ford was seen on charges alleging possession of a credit card...
Copan Fighting for Playoff Spot on Friday
Copan travels to Oaks Mission for its regular season finale on Friday night - with a playoff spot on the line. Win and the Hornets make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Lose, and their season is over. Copan lost to Coyle last week, 66-28. Head coach Marshall...
Hall of Fame Ceremony a Success
The 2022 Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a rousing success on Saturday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Bartlesville Sports Commission officially enshrined another class with a dinner and ceremony in downtown Bartlesville. The team is the 1982 Bartlesville High softball club, which was the first...
Great Hymns of Faith November 6
A special fall concert “Great Hymns of Faith” to be presented on Sunday, November 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville will feature a 100-plus voice choir augmented with a full orchestra. This energetic enterprise is being coordinated by FBC Minister of Music, Wade Daniel, known for his talent both as a musician in his own right, as well as music director and planner of spectacular church events.
Playoff Scenarios Week 10 HS Football
We have one week left in the regular season of high school football, and there are some playoff seedings and spots to be determined this weekend. Bartlesville High will be dancing in the postseason regardless of whether it wins or loses against Tahlequah on Friday. BHS will be the No. 6 seed if it loses or the No. 5 if it wins.
