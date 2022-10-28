Read full article on original website
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
WSMV
1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers. The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted...
WSMV
THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
Local woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
A local woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Nashville, Tennessee last week.
whopam.com
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
WSMV
Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
Clarksville Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night that injured a girl. The crash happened near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road around 11 p.m.
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
TBI: Woman killed in shooting that shut down interstate
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to a reported shooting on I-24 Monday evening in Robertson County.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Wilson County teen
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.
63-year-old Tenn. man charged with murder, rape after missing 15-year-old is found dead in woods
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man faces several charges, including murder, after a missing teenage girl was found dead in the woods. Fifteen-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor’s family reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said it was "imperative" to find Taylor and that "illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity, and other criminal activity may be involved in the missing of Taylor."
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
