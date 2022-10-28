SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.

SPRINGFIELD, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO