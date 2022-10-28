ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mycbs4.com

Students protest as UF Board of Trustees votes Sen. Ben Sasse to be next president

Dozens of students filled the courtyard at Emerson Hall, opposing the University of Florida's new president, Senator Ben Sasse. Ava Kaplan led the protest on Tuesday. "Being negatively impacted by state legislatures' intervention from COVID-19 policies to academic freedom violations, and I'm so sick of it," Kaplan said. UF threatened...
mycbs4.com

UF Board of Trustees vote for Senator Ben Sasse to become next president

According to the University of Florida, the UF Board of Trustees agreed to select Senator Ben Sasse as the university's 13th President. This decision comes after a meeting held at 10:00am this morning with the UF Board of Trustees and Senator Ben Sasse who was a sole finalist.
mycbs4.com

Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions

According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Charges dropped against two Gainesville developers by State Attorney's Office

Today, court records show that the state's attorney's office dropped charges against two popular Gainesville developers. Last year, after Dan Drotos and Mike Ryals changed jobs, their former employer Aaron Bosshardt, the owner of Bosshardt Realty accused them of stealing trade secrets. In June 2021, Gainesville Police Department had the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala duo convicted of murder of bystander

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people involved in a love triangle turned deadly were convicted of murder Monday. Assistant State Attorney Angela Rogers and Assistant State Attorney Ryan Nagel led the prosecution teams in State vs. Doug Heath and State vs. Martesha Johnson. Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson,...
OCALA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

