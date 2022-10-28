Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Students protest as UF Board of Trustees votes Sen. Ben Sasse to be next president
Dozens of students filled the courtyard at Emerson Hall, opposing the University of Florida's new president, Senator Ben Sasse. Ava Kaplan led the protest on Tuesday. "Being negatively impacted by state legislatures' intervention from COVID-19 policies to academic freedom violations, and I'm so sick of it," Kaplan said. UF threatened...
mycbs4.com
UF Board of Trustees vote for Senator Ben Sasse to become next president
According to the University of Florida, the UF Board of Trustees agreed to select Senator Ben Sasse as the university's 13th President. This decision comes after a meeting held at 10:00am this morning with the UF Board of Trustees and Senator Ben Sasse who was a sole finalist.
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
bestcolleges.com
Union Leader: ‘Very Clear’ Sasse Not Welcomed as University of Florida Presidential Candidate
The University of Florida put forth just one finalist as a candidate in its presidential search. That finalist was Ben Sasse, a Republican U.S. senator representing Nebraska since 2015. Sasse previously led a small Lutheran university in Nebraska as president before becoming a senator. His nomination was met with protests...
atozsports.com
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Strongly Supports Attorney General Moody’s Push To Declare Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
In the wake of an incident where Florida law enforcement deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population, Sheriff Mike Prendergast of Citrus County is strongly supporting Florida Attorney General Moody’s push to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Please see his
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' 22-Point Loss to Georgia
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 22-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement on Antisemitic Hate Speech
A message in support of Ye’s recent antisemitic comments was projected onto the stadium facade after the Bulldogs beat the Gators in Jacksonville.
WCJB
Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
WCJB
Holly Heights residents fear gentrification
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
mycbs4.com
Charges dropped against two Gainesville developers by State Attorney's Office
Today, court records show that the state's attorney's office dropped charges against two popular Gainesville developers. Last year, after Dan Drotos and Mike Ryals changed jobs, their former employer Aaron Bosshardt, the owner of Bosshardt Realty accused them of stealing trade secrets. In June 2021, Gainesville Police Department had the...
mycbs4.com
Ocala duo convicted of murder of bystander
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people involved in a love triangle turned deadly were convicted of murder Monday. Assistant State Attorney Angela Rogers and Assistant State Attorney Ryan Nagel led the prosecution teams in State vs. Doug Heath and State vs. Martesha Johnson. Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida
The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
