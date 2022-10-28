Read full article on original website
The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle.
South Bend seeks public input on city’s future with ‘visioning’ workshop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend needs your opinion!. The city will host a “South Bend 2045 Plan Public Visioning Workshop” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Howard Park Event Center at 219. S. Saint Louis Blvd., and will be hosted by common council members.
McDonald’s awards Niles High School with ‘Make Activities Count’ Grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a fast-food chain helping Niles students pursue their passions! McDonald’s “Make Activities Count” Grant program is giving $500 to students at Niles High School. Business and marketing teacher Matt Herm will use this money to...
REAL Services needs volunteers for Meals on Wheels program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to make a difference and give back this winter, there’s an easy way you can help. REAL Services desperately needs volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program. It’s easy to volunteer, and only takes an hour-and-a-half each week. Volunteers...
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - November is National Entrepreneurship Month, and it kicked off here in Michiana on Tuesday with the graduation of a group of local entrepreneurs from HustleSBE. HustleSBE is a program that connects minority and women entrepreneurs with local resources. Tuesday’s graduates are happy they went through the...
Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program. City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves. Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards...
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
Chuck Weather WNDU
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street.
Ask the Doctor: Diabetes, COPD cough, vitamin D supplements
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1: “November is American Diabetes Month. Can you talk a little bit about the risk factors and symptoms?”. DR. BOB:...
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - REO Speedwagon is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming March!. The band is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus...
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to Michiana Crime Stoppers, the event is a win-win for the community. While the public made sure they did not fall victim to a crime like...
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street.
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o voted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.
