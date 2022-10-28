ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

REAL Services needs volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to make a difference and give back this winter, there’s an easy way you can help. REAL Services desperately needs volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program. It’s easy to volunteer, and only takes an hour-and-a-half each week. Volunteers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Diabetes, COPD cough, vitamin D supplements

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1: “November is American Diabetes Month. Can you talk a little bit about the risk factors and symptoms?”. DR. BOB:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.
SOUTH BEND, IN

