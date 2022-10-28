ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Police Reports: Monroe man lends over $16K to woman he met online

MONROE, CT — A 24-year-old Monroe man met a woman online and started speaking with her with the possibility of a relationship. She told him she needed to borrow $16,000 to start her own business and would pay him $32,000 in return if he lent her the money. Police...
MONROE, CT
parsippanyfocus.com

Stabbing at Hilton Hotel During “Chiller Theatre”

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., Parsippany Police responded to the Hilton Hotel, One Hilton Court, on a report of a stabbing during the “Chiller Theatre” event. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut was arrested in connection with a stabbing. A...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
WTNH

Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage

A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Man dead in New Haven hit and run: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Saturday night. At around 9:52 p.m. police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian being struck in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard on Plymouth Street. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
STAMFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY
Eyewitness News

Man severely burned after car explosion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:30pm this evening, Bridgeport Police responded to a vehicle fire and a report of a male on fire at 659 William Street. Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire. The vehicle...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT

