Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art Reception
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City Gallery
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: Monroe man lends over $16K to woman he met online
MONROE, CT — A 24-year-old Monroe man met a woman online and started speaking with her with the possibility of a relationship. She told him she needed to borrow $16,000 to start her own business and would pay him $32,000 in return if he lent her the money. Police...
parsippanyfocus.com
Stabbing at Hilton Hotel During “Chiller Theatre”
PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., Parsippany Police responded to the Hilton Hotel, One Hilton Court, on a report of a stabbing during the “Chiller Theatre” event. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut was arrested in connection with a stabbing. A...
Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
News 12
Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage
A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
fox61.com
Man dead in New Haven hit and run: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Saturday night. At around 9:52 p.m. police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian being struck in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard on Plymouth Street. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Was Under the Influence, Going the Wrong Way on I-84 in Newtown: Police
A 41-year-old Danbury woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was going the wrong way on Interstate 84 East in Newtown early Monday morning when she hit another vehicle head-on, according to state police. The crash happened between exits 9 and 10 around 2:13 a.m. State police said...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
NBC New York
Cable Repairman Allegedly Helps Suspect Hide from Cops — But Onboard Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
Bristol Press
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Newtown, State Police Say
A woman allegedly driving the wrong way on I-84 causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Northern Fairfield County has been charged with DUI. Crystal Smith, age 41, of Danbury, was arrested around 2:15 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in Newtown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a...
Eyewitness News
Man severely burned after car explosion
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:30pm this evening, Bridgeport Police responded to a vehicle fire and a report of a male on fire at 659 William Street. Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire. The vehicle...
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
