ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State football suspends 4 more after altercation at Big House; total up to 8
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Spartans have suspended four more players for their involvement in the altercation that occurred at the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines. MSU announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, redshirt junior Justin White, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, and defensive end...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan ranked No. 5 in season’s first College Football Playoff rankings
ANN ARBOR, Michigan. – Michigan is ranked No. 5 in the first poll that actually matters this season: the College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a pair of dominant wins over Penn State and Michigan State, the Wolverines are 8-0 and hoping to get back to the playoff for a second-straight season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Don’t blame tunnel, trick play, ‘skipping’ for what happened after Michigan vs. Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The altercations between Michigan and Michigan State football players after this weekend’s rivalry matchup have erased most evidence that a game was even played -- all anyone wants to talk about are videos that appear to show Spartans attacking two Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh said...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Michigan State
Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy should be required to register his legs as lethal weapons because, man, was his mobility deadly or what? While his numbers through the air were disappointing to say the least, his ability to make lemonade out of lemons with his feet kept Michigan State’s defense on the field and at a comfortable distance down the stretch. Misreads and misfires plagued his night and kept the Spartans in the game far too long.
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
Violence breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players; police, Big Ten investigating
Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan football player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory Saturday in Ann Arbor. U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said “the police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: MSU's Mel Tucker has not reached out
The chase for another College Football Playoff berth becomes a bit more real this week as the committee will release its first preliminary rankings on Tuesday night. But before then, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will host his weekly news conference Monday afternoon, fresh off a 29-7 dismantling of rival Michigan State ... and a tunnel brawl that followed, leading to the suspension of four Spartans. ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year
The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign. Over 42% of crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA. Last year, 10 people were killed in crashes...
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Cockroaches ruin trick-or-treat night for one Michigan neighborhood
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls
NOVI, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls in Novi -- and the food is definitely next level. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
