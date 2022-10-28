ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels

10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard

October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Several businesses remain closed days after Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Days after a major fire in Sugarhouse, neighboring businesses still remain closed. Cubby’s corporate headquarters tells 2News its Sugarhouse location remains closed as of Monday morning. Standard Optical tells 2News they were okayed by the Salt Lake City Fire Department to reopen Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy