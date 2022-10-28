Read full article on original website
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels
10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
KUTV
Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
KUTV
15-year-old Utah violinist dreams of composing music for movies, video games
A Utah 15-year-old is taking the music world by storm. DC Trimble from Payson has big dreams for the big screen. "It's kind of embarrassing, but I sing a lot," he said. "Typically epic orchestral music. That's what I love." Trimble started playing violin at six years old. "He was...
KUTV
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
KUTV
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard
October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
KUTV
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
KUTV
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
KUTV
College student escapes possible kidnapping after buying costume from Provo man's home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A college student who attempted to buy a Halloween costume from a Provo man's home said she escaped a possible kidnapping situation. Matthew Swann, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of kidnapping. According to the probable cause statement,...
KUTV
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
KUTV
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in West Bountiful neighborhood
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — In response to a SWAT situation where a male suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence, police have ordered a shelter in place for a Davis County neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the incident started near 800 West and 400 North in West...
KUTV
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
KUTV
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
KUTV
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
KUTV
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KUTV
Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
KUTV
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical condition in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has sustained critical injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Police said the 74-year-old woman was hit in the area of 2135 South and 900 East at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday. Officers said 900 East...
KUTV
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
KUTV
Several businesses remain closed days after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Days after a major fire in Sugarhouse, neighboring businesses still remain closed. Cubby’s corporate headquarters tells 2News its Sugarhouse location remains closed as of Monday morning. Standard Optical tells 2News they were okayed by the Salt Lake City Fire Department to reopen Friday.
KUTV
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
