DUI suspect 'fell to the ground, causing injury to his face,' police say
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A young DUI suspect involved in a crash fell to the ground before investigators could run him through a roadside sobriety test, according to police officers at the scene. The arrest report by a Palm Springs police officer said they were investigating some sort...
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
Motorcyclist dies 5 days after hit-and-run crash, people in car escape on foot
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries after a hit-and-run crash. Officers said the people in the car ran away from the scene and have not been caught. The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a call last Monday morning, Oct. 24...
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
Sheriff: Girlfriend attempts to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend in jail
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple's scheme was uncovered when detectives said they found a woman attempting to smuggle narcotics to be boyfriend in jail. Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted in mid-August about an inmate attempting to smuggle narcotics into their jail facility. 26-year-old inmate Alexander McKay and his girlfriend, Christine Ammon had planned on bringing drug-infused paper into the facility disguised as mail.
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
Loaded gun falls out of bag at Palm Beach Gardens HS, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School after a loaded gun fell out of their bag. The incident happened on Oct. 26. The school district said police confiscated the loaded gun. It was not used to threaten anyone, the district said.
IRC Sheriff unveils new PTSD awareness truck with resources available for deputies
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is working to improve mental health in the law enforcement community. Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with a group of local partners, unveiled a new squad vehicle Tuesday afternoon marked with a list of resources available for deputies dealing with stress associated with the job.
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
Graphic Video: Groomer accused of abusing dogs in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The co-owner of a dog grooming business in Boca Raton is accused of tormenting dogs in his care. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr. on two counts of animal cruelty. **Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse. Viewer...
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
Lanes reopened after truck crash on SB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Officials say a travel trailer overturned and blocked all southbound lanes. One person was taken to a local hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to the scene located near mile marker 114 Southbound around 11:50 on Monday morning. The southbound...
Man dies after losing control of his vehicle
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — For reasons unknown, a man lost control of his vehicle leaving him dead. On Oct. 30 a 52-year-old man was travelling south on I-95 when he suddenly veered off the roadway. He hit the guardrail then began turning counterclockwise. The vehicle overturned causing...
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
Rescue near Lake Worth Inlet leads to 6 people transferred to The Bahamas: Coast Guard
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard transferred six people to the Bahamas on Tuesday after a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet. Crews said they alerted watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture on Sunday, about 12 miles from Lake Worth Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.
Wakeup scream 'I wanna speak to you man to man' leads to his sister's boyfriend stabbed
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was more than a rude wakeup call and the victim was taken to one hospital and then a second, since the wound to his abdomen was so severe. That second hospital is where a detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went last Saturday, Oct. 22, after getting the report of the stabbing.
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
