Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
STUART, FL
Sheriff: Girlfriend attempts to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend in jail

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple's scheme was uncovered when detectives said they found a woman attempting to smuggle narcotics to be boyfriend in jail. Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted in mid-August about an inmate attempting to smuggle narcotics into their jail facility. 26-year-old inmate Alexander McKay and his girlfriend, Christine Ammon had planned on bringing drug-infused paper into the facility disguised as mail.
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
BOCA RATON, FL
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Graphic Video: Groomer accused of abusing dogs in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The co-owner of a dog grooming business in Boca Raton is accused of tormenting dogs in his care. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr. on two counts of animal cruelty. **Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse. Viewer...
BOCA RATON, FL
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Man dies after losing control of his vehicle

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — For reasons unknown, a man lost control of his vehicle leaving him dead. On Oct. 30 a 52-year-old man was travelling south on I-95 when he suddenly veered off the roadway. He hit the guardrail then began turning counterclockwise. The vehicle overturned causing...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL

