INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple's scheme was uncovered when detectives said they found a woman attempting to smuggle narcotics to be boyfriend in jail. Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted in mid-August about an inmate attempting to smuggle narcotics into their jail facility. 26-year-old inmate Alexander McKay and his girlfriend, Christine Ammon had planned on bringing drug-infused paper into the facility disguised as mail.

7 HOURS AGO