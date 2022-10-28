Read full article on original website
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
50th Annual Harrisburg Marathon
Celebrate 50 years of the YMCA Harrisburg marathon! The queen-mother of all running events is a Boston Marathon qualifier! Get the details on the upcoming race, how to run or cheer from the sidelines.
On this date: The First National Thanksgiving
York (WHTM) — It’s hard to tell where and when our modern Thanksgiving Day got its start. We have the pilgrims and their harvest festival in 1621, and we have Abraham Lincoln designating the Last Friday in November as a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863. Get daily...
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Santa returning to Hershey’s Chocolate World to kick off holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Holiday events begin at Hershey starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters. Breakfast with Santa and...
Spooky Stories from the Elizabethtown Public Library
Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a good book and on Halloween why not make it a spooky story? The Elizabethtown Library shares their picks for some Halloween reading and the details on how you can support them during The Extraordinary Give next month.
Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
York Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $98k
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 400 York residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the weekend. The walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at John C. Rudy Park in York. The participants raised over $98,000 to support the care, support and research programs, of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Franklin County community raising money for new pickleball courts
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greencastle Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Tuesday that highlighted fundraising efforts from the Jerome R. King Playground Association (JRKP) on N. Carlisle St., in the borough. The donations are going to be utilized to renovate two existing tennis courts that are...
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
Lebanon County first responder vehicle manufacturer’s expansion completed
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 911 Rapid Response officially unveiled its new facility on Oct. 29, giving the company its third building and bringing its total space to 58,000 square feet. 911 Rapid Response is an all-encompassing first response vehicle manufacturer that specializes in equipping, manufacturing, and decaling first responder...
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
We Salute You: Lester Wingert
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were...
Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentence’; Dauphin County DA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. “This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.
Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
