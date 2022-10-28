ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man found with 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in drug money

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine. On Oct. 31 a Marathon man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of two ounces of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash. Enrique Valdes Sr., 67, was also charged with possession of drug...
MARATHON, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal pedestrian crash on road with no artificial lighting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A road with no artificial lighting was the scene of a fatal crash. A 22-year-old driver was traveling north on US-1 approaching Euclid Street. At the same time, a female pedestrian, 51, was crossing the northbound inside through lane. The vehicle hit the...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Gas prices set to jump as state gas tax holiday expires

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices fell 7 cents last week, but that brief relief comes to an end on November 1, when Florida's gas tax holiday will expire. The state tax holiday brought a 25 cent drop in prices for the month of October, and prices are expected to jump 25 cents come Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

2022 fire season burning fewer acres in Pacific Northwest than recent years, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the Pacific Northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU spoke with the Washington Department of Natural Resources about the agency's efforts to keep numbers low.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy