cbs12.com
Man found with 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in drug money
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine. On Oct. 31 a Marathon man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of two ounces of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash. Enrique Valdes Sr., 67, was also charged with possession of drug...
cbs12.com
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Southwest Washington state Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the...
cbs12.com
One behind bars, deputies searching for second man wanted for first-degree murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man they say was involved in a murder over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to the city of Brent, near Pensacola. There was a report of a shooting victim on Medford Avenue.
cbs12.com
Fatal pedestrian crash on road with no artificial lighting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A road with no artificial lighting was the scene of a fatal crash. A 22-year-old driver was traveling north on US-1 approaching Euclid Street. At the same time, a female pedestrian, 51, was crossing the northbound inside through lane. The vehicle hit the...
cbs12.com
Florida gas prices keep going down despite deep-discount tax holiday ending
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holiday is over but reality has not yet set in, at least for the most part. The state of Florida started collecting its gas tax of 25.3 cents per gallon again on Tuesday, but many gas stations have not yet been tacking it back on to people filling up.
cbs12.com
Gas prices set to jump as state gas tax holiday expires
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices fell 7 cents last week, but that brief relief comes to an end on November 1, when Florida's gas tax holiday will expire. The state tax holiday brought a 25 cent drop in prices for the month of October, and prices are expected to jump 25 cents come Tuesday.
cbs12.com
$1 billion Powerball jackpot: Treasure Coast residents say how they'd spend it if they win
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The winning numbers tonight are 19, 13, 39, 59, 36. Powerball: 13, Power Play 3. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is now an eye-popping $1 billion — making it the second-highest Powerball jackpot ever. There have been 37 drawings in a row without...
cbs12.com
2022 fire season burning fewer acres in Pacific Northwest than recent years, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the Pacific Northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU spoke with the Washington Department of Natural Resources about the agency's efforts to keep numbers low.
