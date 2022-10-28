Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Journal
October 28, 2022

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

