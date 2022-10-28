Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE