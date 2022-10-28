ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for two new school labs Nov. 1

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grWrh_0iqbxzva00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University’s School of Business and Education is hosting a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1 for the grand opening of two new labs.

According to a press release, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Entrepreneurship Fab Lab and Social Media Marketing Lab will take place starting at 1 p.m. in ECSU’s Williams Hall, located at 1704 Weeksville Road.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The new university labs are part of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management and will include state-of-the-art technology and computer stations that will give students the opportunity to design and create.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program has begun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Friday Night...
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Road closures planned in Norfolk for Pharrell Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Intermittent road closures will take place in the city of Norfolk along several streets during Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum this week. Through 4 a.m. Nov. 3, expect intermittent, short-duration road closures along parts of Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Road and Church Street. Wednesday, there will be full closures […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, Alzheimer's disease

Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw. Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, …. Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

A Modern Twist in Southern Shores

At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk

Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton community doesn’t want historic site rezoned for warehouses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton community is saying no to a proposed 63-acre development at the site of a former school for the disabled. The Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind and Multi-Disabled was open for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2008. The city owns part of the land and is looking to rezone the space. One option is to build two multi-tenant warehouses, but many in the surrounding community say that’s not the way to go.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed

NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy