Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 130
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 130 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
The moment Florida gas tax holiday ends: Watch price switch
The Florida gas tax holiday ended Tuesday. And with the click of a button... Our wallets are that much emptier. Ouch.
One woman objected to a proposed 3,500-home neighborhood in St. Johns County. Now she supports it. Why?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It’s been drastic," Beth Tate said about the amount of change she has seen in northwest St. Johns County since she moved there. "Since 2003, I guess that’s 19 years, yes," she said. Last year, when Tate heard about the Greenbriar Helow...
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Stories of Service: St. Johns County native joins U.S. Coast Guard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week's Stories of Service, we want to honor a young man from St. Johns County. Noah Schrenker graduated from Creekside High School this year and decided to join the United States Coast Guard. He just completed basic training at Cape May in New Jersey.
Health officials say new pilot program will help combat opioid crisis in Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Two years ago, Tammy Bugely said no more to drugs. It was her eighth overdose that changer her life forever. “My daughter is actually the one who found me because I was in the bathroom for about 15 minutes," said Bugely. "I was all blue, I got pictures, and my mom has videos. The fact that my mother and daughter saw me at that stage that just hurts."
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
