Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 130

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 130 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Health officials say new pilot program will help combat opioid crisis in Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Two years ago, Tammy Bugely said no more to drugs. It was her eighth overdose that changer her life forever. “My daughter is actually the one who found me because I was in the bathroom for about 15 minutes," said Bugely. "I was all blue, I got pictures, and my mom has videos. The fact that my mother and daughter saw me at that stage that just hurts."
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
