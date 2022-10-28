ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJCL

Savannah native, Nolan Smith listed as 'doubtful' against No. 2 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. — It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top offense on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive while addressing the media Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was initially thought to be a separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not play the rest of the game.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJCL

Woodville-Tompkins holds official ribbon-cutting for two new buildings

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was lots of excitement Monday morning at Woodville-Tompkins High School. School officials and alumni finally cut the ribbon for the new gymnasium and auditorium. Even though both facilities have been in use for over a year now, the official ceremony was delayed because of the...
WOODVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy