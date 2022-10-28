ATHENS, Ga. — It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top offense on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive while addressing the media Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was initially thought to be a separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not play the rest of the game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO