Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
WJCL
Savannah native, Nolan Smith listed as 'doubtful' against No. 2 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. — It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top offense on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive while addressing the media Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was initially thought to be a separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not play the rest of the game.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
WJCL
Local teams bring home hardware at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford’s 9-1 victory over East Coweta in the Class 7A championship game gave the program its 11th state title and first since 2016 while bringing the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to a close Saturday in Columbus. Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1,...
WJCL
Emotional video shows South Carolina boy arriving home from rehab after being hit by van at school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is back home after weeks in the hospital and then rehab. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
WJCL
Woodville-Tompkins holds official ribbon-cutting for two new buildings
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There was lots of excitement Monday morning at Woodville-Tompkins High School. School officials and alumni finally cut the ribbon for the new gymnasium and auditorium. Even though both facilities have been in use for over a year now, the official ceremony was delayed because of the...
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina arrest mother in connection to bathtub baby death
A South Carolina woman was arrested after her baby was found unresponsive in the bathtub and died, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said three children were in the bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive in Anderson while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. This happened in...
