Vienna, WV

WTAP

Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Zinn, Mary

Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV, to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn, and they resided in Lubeck, WV, for forty-plus years.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday following a day of fishing with many of his closest friends. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, friend, and coach to many. Mark was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 1954, in Marietta, to Robert and Mary Kelly. He worked for Zide’s...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”

Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Upcoming general election November 8

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is information you need to know for the upcoming November 8 election. Election Day: November 8, 2022Election Day: November 8, 2022. Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5p.m.Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9a.m. - 5 p.m.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

