WTAP
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in Wood County are concerned over what they say is an inappropriate book at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library. People gathered outside of the library Tuesday evening with signs in a demonstration. Those at Tuesday’s demonstration held signs about their concerns for the...
WTAP
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WTAP
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event. The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old. Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to...
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
WTAP
Obituary: Zinn, Mary
Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA. Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV, to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn, and they resided in Lubeck, WV, for forty-plus years.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WTAP
Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan
Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday following a day of fishing with many of his closest friends. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, friend, and coach to many. Mark was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 1954, in Marietta, to Robert and Mary Kelly. He worked for Zide’s...
WTAP
Late local legend, Tom Eschbacher, has been honored in Marching Band Director’s Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg South Principal and band director, Tom Eschbacher, has been inducted into the Marching band director Hall of Fame. Eschbacher passed away eight years ago so his wife, Amy Eschbacher, accepted the award in his honor. She explained the Hall of Fame event in three words.
WTAP
Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
WTAP
Upcoming general election November 8
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is information you need to know for the upcoming November 8 election. Election Day: November 8, 2022Election Day: November 8, 2022. Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5p.m.Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9a.m. - 5 p.m.
WTAP
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Hunter gets a rare second chance at a monster buck a year later
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — When the 2022 archery hunting season opened in West Virginia. D.W. Mahan of Ravenswood knew the very buck he was after. He and the big bruiser had a history. “Last year, on October 28th, I actually made a shot on him. But my arrow hit a...
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith
Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
2 in West Virginia charged after task force members find more than 30 grams of presumed meth
A man and a woman from Glenville are both facing charges after Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force members found presumed meth and other drugs while searching a home on River Street Friday.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
The Mothman: Good Samaritan Or Angel Of Death?
‘Do Go On’ presents a special report on the mysterious cryptid of West Virginia
