Legendary former UGA Football Coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley passes away at age 90

 4 days ago

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley has died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon.

Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs.

Dooley was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure.

Dooley was 90-years-old.

