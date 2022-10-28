The City of Brotherly Love doesn’t always live up to its nickname, especially when it comes to professional sports. The Houston Astros learned this the hard way on Tuesday. The American League representatives in the World Series, following a rain-out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, apparently saw their catering order from the renowned Angelo’s Pizzeria declined, seemingly as a sign of loyalty to the host city’s local club (although the restaurant’s website says the pizzeria is closed on Monday and Tuesdays).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO