College football unveils first of six playoff rankings: See where Penn State stands
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Philadelphia restaurant declines Houston Astros’ catering order ahead of World Series Game 3 vs. Phillies
The City of Brotherly Love doesn’t always live up to its nickname, especially when it comes to professional sports. The Houston Astros learned this the hard way on Tuesday. The American League representatives in the World Series, following a rain-out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, apparently saw their catering order from the renowned Angelo’s Pizzeria declined, seemingly as a sign of loyalty to the host city’s local club (although the restaurant’s website says the pizzeria is closed on Monday and Tuesdays).
NFL trade deadline day produces record 12 players dealt
The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
Miami Dolphins trade former CD East star Chase Edmonds to Denver Broncos
After half a season in his new home, a former Harrisburg-area superstar is headed to a new NFL team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Phillies-Astros rained out; Game 3 moved to Tuesday night
The World Series will be staying in Philadelphia an extra day. Major League Baseball decided Monday night to postpone the game as rain continued to fall around the Philadelphia and was expected to continue until later in the evening. WATCH LIVE TUESDAY EVENING: Fubo TV (free trial), Sling (half off...
Phillies World Series tickets are still available: Here’s how to buy tickets to see Game 3 at Citizen’s Bank Park
We are two games into the 2022 World Series and the Phillies and Astros are headed to Citizen’s Bank Park tonight to go head to head in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 after coming back from a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the third inning.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $1 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing and has now crept up to $1 billion. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning...
