Philadelphia restaurant declines Houston Astros’ catering order ahead of World Series Game 3 vs. Phillies

The City of Brotherly Love doesn’t always live up to its nickname, especially when it comes to professional sports. The Houston Astros learned this the hard way on Tuesday. The American League representatives in the World Series, following a rain-out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, apparently saw their catering order from the renowned Angelo’s Pizzeria declined, seemingly as a sign of loyalty to the host city’s local club (although the restaurant’s website says the pizzeria is closed on Monday and Tuesdays).
NFL trade deadline day produces record 12 players dealt

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
