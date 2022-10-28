Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart

Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat stolen from Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro discovered its food pantry was broken into over the weekend. The thief got away with $800 of frozen meat, as well as the laptop computer provided to the church by their partner, Second Harvest Food Bank. Church leaders said the food...
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from North Carolina church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before...
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes| Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
Teen injured after hit-and-run outside Greensboro Cook-Out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones. "My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said. A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 4