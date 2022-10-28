ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Rhodes College Mike Curb Institute for Music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In our weekly 5-Star Story series showcasing the things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, we shine a light on one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country!. Billboard magazine recently named Rhodes College one of the Top Music Business Schools...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday morning at 87. Lewis was one of the original pioneers of rock and roll, best known for hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sr. Maureen Griner | Retiring Executive Director of Dorothy Day House. Tracy Burgess | Executive Director Successor of Dorothy Day House. Josh Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery. Tracy Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four new restaurants in the Memphis area

Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in North Merton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man

UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DC News Now

Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo raising funds to upgrade zoo hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is a staple for tourism, but what everyday visitors don’t always see is the zoo hospital. “The hospital, the veterinary program at the hospital at the Memphis Zoo is important to us and can contribute to our conservation efforts” Memphis Zoo President Matt Thompson said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

South Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN

