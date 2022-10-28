Read full article on original website
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
What Kansas’ constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Kansas voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2: this is what they mean.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
Clerical error results in 10 Riley Co. residents vote in wrong district
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Clerk’s Office said on Tuesday that there was a clerical error in the local redistricting map that resulted in 10 voters voting in the wrong district. On Tuesday, November 1, Riley Co. Announced that an error in its redistricting map resulting...
Water conservation at a Kansas feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What really happened at the Museum of World Treasures in Nov. 2014?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you travel across the state of Kansas, you may hear a story or two of mysterious, spooky things happening. That was the case eight years ago at the Museum of World Treasures, where workers were a little unnerved by something they found on their security cameras.
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
See what’s important to Kansans one week from Election Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Heck yes, I’ll be there, first in line,” said Denise Kahler. “I’ll be in line doing it on voting day,” said Wendy Fritz. And Thomas Steinmetz said, “Absolutely, yeah.”. Like others all across the country, Kansans are ready to hit...
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help raise funeral funds for the family of a man killed in a Shawnee Co. tractor rollover over the weekend. Collin Cole, a family friend of Stewart Jones, the 52-year-old man who died when his tractor rolled over on Saturday, Oct. 29, says a GoFundMe has been started to help the Jones family through their tragic loss.
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
University reviewing concerns over employee’s Halloween costume
Editor’s Note: Portions of this article and the name of the person in question have been removed while 27 News works to gather more information and further investigate these claims. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Washburn University employee is the focus of a campus review following allegations over a costume worn at a Halloween party. Lori […]
State Cross Country
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall. Music, dancing and art are part of a Native American Heritage Month event 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Topeka's West Ridge Mall. Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!. Updated: 1 hour...
