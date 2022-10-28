ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist

ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
ANDALE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
TOPEKA, KS
farmtalknews.com

Water conservation at a Kansas feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

What really happened at the Museum of World Treasures in Nov. 2014?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you travel across the state of Kansas, you may hear a story or two of mysterious, spooky things happening. That was the case eight years ago at the Museum of World Treasures, where workers were a little unnerved by something they found on their security cameras.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

See what’s important to Kansans one week from Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Heck yes, I’ll be there, first in line,” said Denise Kahler. “I’ll be in line doing it on voting day,” said Wendy Fritz. And Thomas Steinmetz said, “Absolutely, yeah.”. Like others all across the country, Kansans are ready to hit...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created to raise funds for family of man killed in tractor rollover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help raise funeral funds for the family of a man killed in a Shawnee Co. tractor rollover over the weekend. Collin Cole, a family friend of Stewart Jones, the 52-year-old man who died when his tractor rolled over on Saturday, Oct. 29, says a GoFundMe has been started to help the Jones family through their tragic loss.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

University reviewing concerns over employee’s Halloween costume

Editor’s Note: Portions of this article and the name of the person in question have been removed while 27 News works to gather more information and further investigate these claims. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Washburn University employee is the focus of a campus review following allegations over a costume worn at a Halloween party. Lori […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

State Cross Country

Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall. Music, dancing and art are part of a Native American Heritage Month event 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Topeka's West Ridge Mall. Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!. Updated: 1 hour...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy