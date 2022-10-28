Read full article on original website
South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence. Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies. In a […]
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Enhanced security measures coming to Williamsburg County schools
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – New security measures are set to begin this week at schools across Williamsburg County. The Williamsburg County School District announced a plan to install new weapon detectors using the EVOLV system, which is essentially a step above a traditional metal detector. The technology will be installed at middle and high schools, […]
West Florence's Darren Lloyd voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Florence football player Darren Lloyd, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Lloyd collected 51.88% of our state wide vote as he helped the Knights remain undefeated in a 57-39 victory. He ran 30 times ...
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence brings community together for some Halloween fun
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence offered some Halloween fun for all ages on Sunday. “It is a fall festival and one of the big things we do here is trunk or treat, and this is just a way for us,” said Matthew Andrews, worship and teaching pastor at the church. “Serve […]
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
Extra officers to be at Hartsville school following social media threats, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional officers will be on hand Tuesday at Hartsville High School following threats of violence on social media, according to Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Brown. Brown said, "We had additional personnel on campus today and had already scheduled them for tomorrow." Some parents question...
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
