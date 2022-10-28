“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO