Hartsville, SC

FOX8 News

South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.  Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.  The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
dallasexaminer.com

Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher

“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Enhanced security measures coming to Williamsburg County schools

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – New security measures are set to begin this week at schools across Williamsburg County. The Williamsburg County School District announced a plan to install new weapon detectors using the EVOLV system, which is essentially a step above a traditional metal detector. The technology will be installed at middle and high schools, […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WMBF

Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school. The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The student was removed from...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
HARTSVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC

