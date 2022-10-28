Why is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers remove point guard from starting lineup for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns are off to a flying start this season — their 5-1 record ties them with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of the Western Conference. While his scoring numbers are down, Chris Paul continues to set the table for his team, leading the league in assists at 10.8 per game. In Phoenix's last game, Paul was handing out buckets for fun in a 124-109 win over the Houston Rockets.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO