Why is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers remove point guard from starting lineup for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves

Related
Hoping to sort out inconsistencies, Bulls battle Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have been really good at times during the opening weeks of the season. It’s the bad stretches
Sporting News
Charles Barkley says commissioner Adam Silver should have suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving: 'NBA made a mistake'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving came under fire recently after he tweeted a link to an Amazon documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film, based on a book of the same name, is reportedly "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone. Facing backlash, it led to a heated back-and-forth between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell over taking responsibility for sharing it on his platform.
Sporting News
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving and antisemitic movie, explained: Fact-checking 'Hebrews to Negroes', what 'Omnist' claim by Nets' star means
Nets guard Kyrie Irving has faced backlash since sharing an Amazon link to an antisemitic documentary via Twitter. In response to the content of Irving's tweet, various journalists have highlighted the problematic nature of the work that he shared, prompting responses from Nike, Nets owner Joe Tsai, the Nets organization as well as the NBA.
Sporting News
T.J. Hockenson trade grades: Vikings win now, Lions win later with 2022 NFL deadline surprise
The Vikings and Lions were unlikely 2022 NFL trade deadline partners. But now that tight end T.J. Hockenson is on the move in the NFC North from Detroit to Minnesota, the deal makes good sense for both teams. Hockenson, a 2020 Pro Bowler after being taken No. 8 overall in...
Sporting News
Steve Nash shares heartfelt Twitter message after Nets part ways with head coach: 'It was an amazing experience with many challenges'
Just seven games into their 2022-23 campaign, the Nets are already looking for a new head coach. Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, ending the 48-year-old's tenure before he reached the end of his third season at the helm. He leaves the Nets with a 94-67 overall record after starting 2-5 this season.
Sporting News
Is Chris Paul playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Suns vs. Timberwolves Tuesday NBA game
The Phoenix Suns are off to a flying start this season — their 5-1 record ties them with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of the Western Conference. While his scoring numbers are down, Chris Paul continues to set the table for his team, leading the league in assists at 10.8 per game. In Phoenix's last game, Paul was handing out buckets for fun in a 124-109 win over the Houston Rockets.
Sporting News
Bears' Justin Fields hurdles Micah Parsons after fumble recovery instead of touching him down, resulting in Cowboys defensive TD
The Bears' offensive struggles continued in their Week 8 game against the Cowboys — even when they played defense. Dallas star Micah Parsons scored on a 36-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the third quarter against Chicago, giving the home team a 42-23 lead against a Bears team attempting to mount a comeback from a 28-7 deficit. While the turnover itself did plenty of damage for Chicago, the play wouldn't have resulted in a score for Dallas if not for a mental error by Justin Fields.
