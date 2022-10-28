Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements

this and his covid response are what turned me off to DeWine. having said that, there is still no way I hell I'd ever vote for Nan Whaley. she is even worse!!
Hes right... All forms if energy is the best strategy right now... It gets really cold in Ohio
@thinking it through, you have a heavy bias against Republicans and it shows. stop the trolling, labeling and the hate. there is good and bad in all of us, and not based on whichever side of politics you are on. Ohio has been getting power over the electric grid for years. Before Dewine was elected. you don't get electricity from the corner market. All the small power companies have shut down their old units and joined the multi state "power groups" and buy the electric instead of making it. I don't recall all the names, but look at your electric company for that info. There are still local generators, that operate as peaking stations when called up to turn on their unit by their "Power Group". The Power Group" has a list of generator units in the multi-state area and will call up the units based on cost efficiency and energy output first, down to the lesser efficient units depending in the energy demand. need more electricity, call up more generators. no more generators available then you can't provide electric to some areas. All forms of energy are needed until we can reach an affordable, efficient, workable, replacement.The solar and wind energy projects are heavily subsidized and have low, inefficient output. Fossil fuel power plants have pollution control equipment to control the pollution. some nat. gas generators at a peaking station can generate more than 70 Megawatts per hour (MW/hr) while a 1 acre solar power unit may make 1 MW/hr. Newer units will have
