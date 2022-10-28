Read full article on original website
What happens to proceeds from Iowa Lottery sales?
DES MOINES, Iowa — With an estimated $825 million jackpot, people across Iowa and the U.S. are flocking to gas stations to buy Powerball lottery tickets. It’s the second largest prize in Powerball history, the fifth largest in North American lottery history. Powerball tickets cost $2. It costs...
Pritzker, Bailey lay out fiscal plans for state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — Most of Governor Pritzker’s messaging on the campaign trail has been about his record — especially around the state budget. When he took over in 2019, the state was in a crisis. The two-year budget impasse left the state with a gigantic bill...
QC stages work to add more color, diversity
When Circa ’21 on Nov. 9 opens the Irving Berlin holiday musical, “White Christmas,” the color of the title could refer not just to snow. Like many Quad Cities theatrical productions, the 22-member cast will be comprised of all white actors. More than a year after Quad City Music Guild led a concerted effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on local stages, progress remains challenging and slow going.
Trick-Or-Treat forecast looks good in the Quad Cities
It’s one of the top 5 most important forecasts of the year – Trick-Or-Treat night!. And you can count on pretty decent weather this year in the Quad Cities for our Monday night trick-or-treat fun!. After a cloudy start things will be clearing out in the afternoon. Temperatures...
Participation rate, policy has some Illinois boys’ gymnastics coaches concerned about future of sport
CHICAGO – A few coaches in a boys winter high school sport in Illinois are concerned about its future after this academic year, even if the governing body says it will return. According to the Illinois High School Association, boys gymnastics has fallen below the participation threshold. Per their...
