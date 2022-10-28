ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi undergoes surgery on skull after maniac David DePape’s hammer attack

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband underwent surgery on his skull Friday morning, after he was hit in the head with a hammer during a violent assault by a home invader looking for his wife .

Paul Pelosi was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital following the attack, and rushed into surgery this morning where he underwent the skull surgery, according to a local ABC report . Doctors reportedly expect the 82-year-old to recover from his injuries.

A statement from Nancy Pelosi’s office read: “Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.  His doctors expect a full recovery.”

David DePape, 42, allegedly ambushed Pelosi in his San Francisco home, shouting “Where is Nancy?”

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home looking for the House speaker.
Terry Schmitt/UPI/Shutterstock

Upon discovering Speaker Pelosi — who was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack — was not home, DePape allegedly tried to tie up Paul and wait “until Nancy got home,” according to CNN.

Police officers responding to the home at around 2.30 a.m. Friday morning encountered DePape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer.

DePape allegedly got a hold of the tool, and began beating Pelosi with it until police were able to get him off and arrested him, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said.

DePape, 42, was also taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Friday morning, but is under police custody.

DePape – who had flooded the internet with deranged writings and conspiracy theories in the days before launching the attack — was booked Friday on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.

David DePape was identified as the alleged attacker.
Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Speaker Pelosi and her husband have been married for 59 years. The couple has five adult children and many grandchildren.

Paul Pelosi made headlines in May when he was involved in a car crash in nearby Napa Valley, California, on his way home from a dinner party.

The multimillionaire real estate investor and venture capitalist was charged with drunk driving, having a blood alcohol level .08% above the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to DUI charges related to the crash in August.

Pelosi was alone in his Porsche, which collided with a Jeep at a highway intersection. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police, but neither Pelosi nor the driver of the other car were seriously injured.

With Post wires

