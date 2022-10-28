BetMGM Bonus Code: Grab huge World Series bonus

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the bonus code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your bet on the World Series risk-free.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will kick off the 2022 World Series on Friday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros will be vying for their second championship in the last six years and second in franchise history, while the Phillies are looking to reach the top of the MLB heap for the first time since 2008 and for the third time in franchise history.

Each team had strange routes to this stage, with the Astros yet to lose a game in the post-season, whilst Philadelphia began the playoffs at +1400 to win the World Series and have had to get past the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres to get here.

Houston Astros are deservedly favorites and won 19 more regular season games than the Phillies. However, the Phillies did have a tougher schedule, measured by the opposition’s win percentage, but the gap is still large given that fact.

Add to the fact that the Astros have played five less playoff games than the Phillies, and the Astros look the good bet to take home the 2022 World Series.

Games 1 and 2 come from Houston, before the series switches to Philadelphia. While our beloved Yankees may not be participating, this World Series looks a cracker of a matchup.

