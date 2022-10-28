ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family...
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Rock N' Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Has Died at Age 87

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday. Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single

George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Behind The Band Name: REO Speedwagon

Founding an enduring rock outfit is a finicky endeavor. You need just the right recipe or things will quickly begin to falter—great songs, great musicians, and a great band name. Typically, the first two are cultivated first. You actually need to be able to play together before you can dub yourself a band. But, eventually, every fledgling rock group has to face the age-old question— “yeah, but what are we gonna be called?”
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”

Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
