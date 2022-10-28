Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family
The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family...
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Rock N' Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Has Died at Age 87
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday. Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
