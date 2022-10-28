Sometimes when you walk into a theater for a show you know little to nothing about, you hope it’s going to be simple and straightforward, with no contrivances or excessive theatrics. That rarely happens on Broadway because producers want to deliver a “big show” with singing, dancing and special effects. But, once in a while, along comes a show like Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts—playing now through December 30 at the Music Box Theatre—that is theatrical comfort food, delivering a pleasing evening of relaxed storytelling that leaves you more than satisfied and even a little thrilled as you exit the theater.

1 DAY AGO