Mediapolis, IA

Mediapolis finishes sixth in Class 2A boys state cross country meet; Bears take 11th

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Danville-New London high school senior AJ Bonnesen finished fifth overall and Mediaplis junior Solomon Zaugg was close behind in sixth in the Class 2A boys state cross country meet on Friday afternoon at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Bonnesen crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 29.37 seconds. Zaugg finished in 16:30.81.

Des Moines Christian's Aaron Fynaardt won the race in 15:50.92, helping the Lions win the team title with 75 points. Okoboji was second with 99 points.

Mediapolis was sixth with 191 points, while Danville-New London was 11th with 245 points.

Also for Mediapolis, Owen Schmidgall was 13th in 16:45.83, Jeff Campbell was 48th in 17:30.93, Logan Rosas was 49th in 17:31.29, Tyler Bratkowski was 125th in 19:41.24, Ben Rice was 127th in 19:58.41 and Mak Kennedy was 132nd in 21:36.85.

Also for Danville-New London, Rylan Martin was 90th in 17:27.41, Jackson Shacklett was 75th in 18:08.68, Cauy Garrett was 102nd in 18:38.48, Talan Whaley was 104th in 18:40.21, Isaac Shinn was 109th in 18:47.41 and Carter Fesler was 113th in 18:55.29.

Van Buren County freshman Lincoln Bainbridge finished 60th in 17:49.86.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

