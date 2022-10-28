FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior wide receiver Xavier White was named on Tuesday as one of 81 nominees for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy, announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation. The annual award is given to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. White, a senior in his fourth season with the Red Raiders joined the program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. The local product out of Monterey High School in Lubbock, broke onto the scene during his first preseason camp, rising from an unknown to a member of the receiver rotation by the opening game.

