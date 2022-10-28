Read full article on original website
KCBD
Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Headlined by First Team All-Big 12 selection Hannah Anderson, four Red Raiders were dubbed All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced on Tuesday. Hannah Anderson was Tech’s lone first team selection while Madison White and Ashleigh Williams both earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Kylie...
KCBD
Texas Tech drops heartbreaking finale to Oklahoma
ROUND ROCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A goal with just nine seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the difference as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech fell to the No. 6 seed Oklahoma, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Sunday at the Round Rock Multi-Purpose Complex.
KCBD
Tech to host Kansas under the lights on Nov. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s next home game when Kansas visits Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from...
KCBD
Wide receiver Xavier White named Burlsworth Trophy nominee
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior wide receiver Xavier White was named on Tuesday as one of 81 nominees for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy, announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation. The annual award is given to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. White, a senior in his fourth season with the Red Raiders joined the program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. The local product out of Monterey High School in Lubbock, broke onto the scene during his first preseason camp, rising from an unknown to a member of the receiver rotation by the opening game.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
KCBD
SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
KCBD
End Zone Team of the Week: Abernathy Antelopes
ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - The Abernathy Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week for Week 10. The Antelopes shut out Stanton Friday 24-0 to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in district play. The win for the Antelopes puts them now one win away from a District title...
KCBD
Donors giving to Wayland Baptist in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Continuing to exceed high expectations, Wayland Baptist University has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the university. The new record comes with almost two months left in the current calendar year, as well as during a time when economic...
KCBD
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, fines, and supervised release after he admitted to scheming his way onto private chartered flights, yachts, limousines, expensive vehicles, and more. J Nicholas Bryant, 26, admitted on November 18,...
KCBD
Literacy Lubbock dinner to benefit TTU Press
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Press proudly presents Literary Lubbock, an evening of dining and literary fellowship. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 2521 17th St | Lubbock, Texas. This event benefits the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest,...
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
KCBD
Santa stops for haircut in Lubbock, donates to Children With Hair Loss
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Claus told KCBD that after two years of growth, it was time for Santa to get a trim for a good cause. Tuesday he stopped at Petra’s Hair Design to take off at least eight inches of hair to donate to those who need it.
KCBD
Veteran’s Day parade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
KCBD
Covenant Children’s to partner with Texas Tech Physicians for new center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is expanding their partnership with Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry to open an outpatient relational health center at Covenant Children’s hospital. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, early relational health explores how a child, their family, and their community...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
KCBD
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
KCBD
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
