ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘Great sadness.’ Beloved teacher, football coach at Fresno Unified dies unexpectedly

By Julianna Morano
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Gaston Middle School employees and families were mourning Friday after learning of the death of Kevin Williams.

Williams was the school’s head football coach. He was also an assistant basketball coach and career technical education teacher at the junior high in southwest Fresno’s Edison High region.

In a message to families late Thursday, Gaston school leaders said Williams’ passing was “unexpected” but didn’t share any details.

The school planned to deploy psychologists and offer extra social-emotional supports Friday for students struggling with the sudden loss.

“I realize that this can be extremely upsetting for students, staff, parents, and the entire school community,” the message reads, “since Mr. Williams’ positive impact reached beyond our school walls.”

Tributes to Williams poured out from community members and employees in Fresno Unified’s Edison region Thursday and Friday.

“We have lost one of our Edison Region soldiers,” said the region’s school board trustee, Keshia Thomas, in a statement to The Bee’s Education Lab. “You know a person is special when kids (students) love them.”

Students who knew and loved Coach Williams were left devastated, said Gaston campus safety assistant Greg Hardemon. He worked alongside Williams as an assistant football coach.

“It really caught a variety of kids off guard,” he said. “Today I took them into (Williams’) classroom, we sat in there, and they were just like, ‘Man, it’s an eerie feeling.’”

Hardemon said Williams was just as impactful in the classroom and after-school clubs, where he taught students robotics and 3D modeling, helped them learn to type and build websites, and even coordinated e-sports challenges for them.

The Black Student Union at Edison and Gaston took to Instagram to speak to Williams’ impact on the student body in a joint post .

“He had a profound impact on youth in southwest Fresno, Gaston Middle School, and at Edison High School,” the post reads. “Rest In Power, Mr. Kevin Williams.”

Mike Stamps, the football coach at Edison High School, told the Ed Lab Williams was passionate about “making good people” out of the young players he coached, calling his sudden passing “awful.”

A moment of silence in Williams’ honor was planned prior to Friday night’s high school football game between the Edison Tigers and Bullard Knights.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis native donates birthday gifts to Valley Children’s

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen. Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital. He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A group of 14-year-olds have been going in and stealing alcohol and running out repeatedly before they can catch them in Southeast Fresno. The store owner has contacted the police, their school district, and even the parents but according to him, they can't do anything about it.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia

VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
VISALIA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
270
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy