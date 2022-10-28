ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5’s Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont's new cannabis retail market has...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine

Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 3 hours ago. Vermont's new...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Planting bulbs ahead of spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if you don’t have a yard, there’s still a way for you to plant bulbs now and see results by springtime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

School district merger on the ballot in Addison County

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in two Vermont school districts -- The Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District -- will be voting to merge next week and create the Addison North School District. The Mount Abraham Unified School District is made up of Bristol, Monkton, New...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Scary Gary Halloween Forecast

Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve's Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family's basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field. Updated:...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time

Winooski's superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl's soccer game last week. From Devil's Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day's frightening forecast. Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Winooski's superintendent...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

YCQM OCT. 30, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident. Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Upper Saranac Lake

Since mobility issues have kept me from even the lowest peaks and even worse, out of my beloved Upper Saranac Lake, I had to turn to another way to enjoy my beautiful setting. And that turned out to be the people I have met since we built our house in 2008.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WCAX

Burlington City Council to address CityPlace development agreement

Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace developers can breathe a sigh of relief, after the Burlington city council unanimously approved an amended agreement, giving the green light to move forward with construction. The new amended agreement comes after the project was taken over last year by a three-person, local development team...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron

The 13th annual Burlington Halloween ride Sunday afternoon started at City Hall Park. UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste. Three student Eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall. Barktober event raises money for the Humane Society. Updated: Oct....
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. “It’s about getting homeless individuals and families into permanent housing. But in the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween

Winooski's superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl's soccer game last week. From Devil's Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day's frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint

Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont's new...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Pacific Group closes on purchase of Jay Peak

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official -- Jay Peak has new owners. Following a Florida judge’s approval in September of Pacific Group Resort’s $76 million winning bid, the state of Vermont Tuesday officially approved the ski terrain leases that allowed the final closing of the deal. The...
JAY, VT
WCAX

UVM student eco-reps, cycling to recycle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Univesity of Vermont has welcomed a greener, cleaner way of gathering food waste from residence halls this fall. Three student eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa, and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall on a new electric cargo bike which they’ve affectionately named scrappy.
BURLINGTON, VT

