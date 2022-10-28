Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont's new cannabis retail market has...
WCAX
Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 3 hours ago. Vermont's new...
WCAX
In the Garden: Planting bulbs ahead of spring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if you don’t have a yard, there’s still a way for you to plant bulbs now and see results by springtime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in two Vermont school districts -- The Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District -- will be voting to merge next week and create the Addison North School District. The Mount Abraham Unified School District is made up of Bristol, Monkton, New...
WCAX
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
WCAX
Scary Gary Halloween Forecast
Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve's Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family's basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field.
WCAX
Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time
Winooski's superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl's soccer game last week. From Devil's Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day's frightening forecast. Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game.
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
WCAX
YCQM OCT. 30, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident. Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Upper Saranac Lake
Since mobility issues have kept me from even the lowest peaks and even worse, out of my beloved Upper Saranac Lake, I had to turn to another way to enjoy my beautiful setting. And that turned out to be the people I have met since we built our house in 2008.
WCAX
Burlington City Council to address CityPlace development agreement
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth.
WCAX
Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CityPlace developers can breathe a sigh of relief, after the Burlington city council unanimously approved an amended agreement, giving the green light to move forward with construction. The new amended agreement comes after the project was taken over last year by a three-person, local development team...
WCAX
Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron
The 13th annual Burlington Halloween ride Sunday afternoon started at City Hall Park. UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste. Three student Eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall. Barktober event raises money for the Humane Society.
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. “It’s about getting homeless individuals and families into permanent housing. But in the...
WCAX
Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween
Winooski's superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl's soccer game last week. From Devil's Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day's frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time.
WCAX
Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont's new...
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
WCAX
Pacific Group closes on purchase of Jay Peak
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official -- Jay Peak has new owners. Following a Florida judge’s approval in September of Pacific Group Resort’s $76 million winning bid, the state of Vermont Tuesday officially approved the ski terrain leases that allowed the final closing of the deal. The...
WCAX
UVM student eco-reps, cycling to recycle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Univesity of Vermont has welcomed a greener, cleaner way of gathering food waste from residence halls this fall. Three student eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa, and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall on a new electric cargo bike which they’ve affectionately named scrappy.
