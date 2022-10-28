Panthers updated roster heading into Week 8 vs. Falcons
As of now, the Carolina Panthers currently have 52 men on their active roster ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Here they are:
As of now, the Carolina Panthers currently have 52 men on their active roster ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Here they are:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0