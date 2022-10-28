Panthers updated roster heading into Week 8 vs. Falcons

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. As a rookie, Treadwell saw just three targets and he never really caught on in Minnesota. After only scoring three touchdowns in four seasons the Vikings let his rookie contract expire. He signed with the Falcons in 2020 and appeared in five games with them that year. He spent last season with the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.

