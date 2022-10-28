Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Steve Nash Part Ways After 2-5 Start
Nets, head coach Steve Nash part ways after 2-5 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Brooklyn Nets' messy start to the season continued on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Nash and the franchise agreed to part ways, the team announced. Nash also released a statement on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian...
Twitter Erupts After Nets Part Ways With Steve Nash, Turn to Ime Udoka
Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
Charles Barkley Says NBA Should Have Suspended Kyrie Irving for Social Media Posts
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized the NBA for its handling of the Kyrie Irving situation. Ahead of TNT's broadcast of the Chicago Bulls versus Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday, Barkley said the league should have suspended Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. "I think...
Hoping to sort out inconsistencies, Bulls battle Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have been really good at times during the opening weeks of the season. It’s the bad stretches
Kyrie Irving Keeps Reminding Us to Be Thankful That He Deserted Celtics
Tomase: Kyrie's latest act is shameful and a reminder of what might've been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Today's installment of, "Thank God Kyrie abandoned us," is sponsored by two words: Alex Jones. No NBA devotee ever wants the Sandy Hook truther and peddler of vile conspiracies intruding upon...
Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver
With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
