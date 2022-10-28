Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.

12 HOURS AGO