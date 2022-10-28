ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13News Now

WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and watch for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation acquires miniature portrait of Native American dignitary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has acquired a miniature portrait of Kinheche, a Chickasaw dignitary, the foundation said Tuesday. The foundation explained that the portrait is exceptional because early pictures of Native Americans are rare, and the painting is of a named sitter, not just a general likeness (which was common at the time).
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program has begun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
SUFFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

