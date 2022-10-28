Read full article on original website
Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum arrives in Norfolk, bringing panels, entertainment with it
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is back in Hampton Roads, and Tuesday, he's brought the party with him for the Mighty Dream Forum. Pharrell grew up in the area and organized Something in the Water, a music festival that brought a lot of tourism to Virginia Beach before the pandemic. He also put on the "Elephant in the Room" business panel last October.
WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes
1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and watch for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
Authorities investigating shooting that took place in Virginia Beach
Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Virginia Beach on Sunday night. The incident left a teenage male injured.
Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
Meet the candidates running for Virginia Beach City Council Districts 8, 9 and 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Election Day is exactly one week away and in Virginia Beach, 20 candidates are hoping to get your vote for multiple city council seats. District 8 in Virginia Beach covers part of Shore Drive, Kings Grant, and Great Neck neighborhoods. Chris Taylor, John Andrews, and...
13newsnow.com
Colonial Williamsburg Foundation acquires miniature portrait of Native American dignitary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has acquired a miniature portrait of Kinheche, a Chickasaw dignitary, the foundation said Tuesday. The foundation explained that the portrait is exceptional because early pictures of Native Americans are rare, and the painting is of a named sitter, not just a general likeness (which was common at the time).
WAVY News 10
Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program has begun
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
Pharrell 'negotiating deal' with Norfolk on Military Circle Mall redevelopment
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall, City Manager Chip Filer confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Filer said in a statement that the parties are negotiating terms of a deal...
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
WAVY News 10
Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
13newsnow.com
'Cycle For Smiles' wraps up months-long global fundraiser in Virginia Beach
The cycling event crossed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel to wrap up the fundraiser for Operation Smile. Photojournalist Bono Herrera brings you their story.
Virginia's Witch of Pungo legend rekindles curiosity
The legend of Grace Sherwood, known as the “Witch of Pungo,” rekindles curiosity in Virginia Beach community
13newsnow.com
Norfolk Arts looking for artist to create mural on new fire station
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Arts is looking for an artist or artists to complete a mural that will go on the new fire station building located on Lafayette Boulevard in Fairmount Park, the group said on its CaFE page. The mural is set to be finished in 2024 and...
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
WAVY News 10
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
