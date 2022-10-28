The Utah Valley University men’s soccer team defeated the University of Nevada LasVegas 4-0 on Sunday. Three second-half goals propelled the Wolverines to victory. It was another heated matchup for the Wolverines as six yellow cards and 23 fouls occurred between the two teams. The Wolverines outshot 17-6 and 9-1 in shots on goal. Jason Smith had one save, recording a clean sheet in the contest.

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO