Exploring the benefits of yoga
Yoga has provided mental and physical relief to individuals for years, states the Mental Health Association in Delaware. Now, as a UVU student, you can experience this relief as well. Guided yoga classes happen Monday through Friday in the Student Life and Wellness gym and are part of UVU’s recurring...
Prosperity Summit held at UVU in hopes of brighter future
Business, political, and campus leadership gathered in the Grande Ballroom to commence the Growth and Prosperity Summit to discuss the future economic success of Utah County. “The summit will highlight critical aspects of economic growth, spark discussion, cause reflection,” a university statement read. “And inspire action in the areas of business, workforce development, transportation and infrastructure, water, housing, healthcare, natural resources, and education.”
Not even rain could stop this clothing drive
Wolverines gathered at the Fulton Library to drop off old clothes, swap them, and pick up new clothing from fellow students on Saturday. Students who participated in the drive also picked up a free food voucher that is redeemable on campus. The event was originally planned by the UVUSA to...
Campaign Her keynote speaker encourages UVU women to pursue political office
Elect Women Utah teamed up with UVUSA to create Campaign Her, an event on campus where students could come and learn about running for office and interact with local politicians. Becky Edwards, the keynote speaker, served on Utah’s House of Representatives for ten years starting in 2008. She has since...
Utah Symphony and talented pianist stun audience
In partnership with Utah Valley University, the Utah Symphony performed Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor at The Noorda Center for Performing Arts. This partnership has allowed Utah Valley greater access to the Utah Symphony as well as offering the students of UVU the opportunity to participate with discounted admission.
ICYMI: UVU announces new $20 million dollar UCCU Stadium
Utah Valley University announced plans for the construction of UCCU Stadium, a new $20 million soccer stadium. Funding for the new stadium comes primarily from Utah Community Credit Union, with other funding coming from private and corporate donors. The stadium will feature locker rooms for both the home and opposing...
The implementation and evolution of the NIL in collegiate athletics
After a full year of the implementation of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy in NCAA athletics, one could say it has completely changed the landscape of college athletics. After a conversation with Adam Sanft, Utah Valley University’s Deputy Athletic Director and Internal Affairs Officer, we explore the story of NIL and its purpose.
Kemboi claims WAC individual title, Wolverines take second at 2022 WAC Cross Country Championships
The Utah Valley University women’s cross country team placed second at the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships held in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday. Everlyn Kemboi finished first overall with a time of 19:33.9, roughly thirty seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The Wolverines had seven runners finish...
Women’s soccer defeats Utah Tech 2-0, claims WAC regular season title
The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team claimed the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship after a 2-0 shutout of the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday. The Wolverines finish the regular season 13-3-3 and 9-1-1 in WAC play, securing them the number one overall seed in the WAC tournament.
Women’s soccer shuts out Southern Utah in dominant 5-0 win
The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 5-nil in a WAC showdown. The win puts UVU at 12-3-3 for the season and 8-1-1 in conference play, placing them in first place of the WAC standings. “Happy with the result” said Chris Lemay, head coach for UVU. “I...
Wolverines dominate UNLV 4-0
The Utah Valley University men’s soccer team defeated the University of Nevada LasVegas 4-0 on Sunday. Three second-half goals propelled the Wolverines to victory. It was another heated matchup for the Wolverines as six yellow cards and 23 fouls occurred between the two teams. The Wolverines outshot 17-6 and 9-1 in shots on goal. Jason Smith had one save, recording a clean sheet in the contest.
Volleyball tied for first in WAC after win over ACU
The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Abilene Christain Wildcats in four sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 29-27). With the win the Wolverines mov to 9-1 in WAC play and 15-7 on the season. The Wolverines are now tied for first place in the conference standings. The Wolverines led the match...
