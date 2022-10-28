Read full article on original website
Dawan Bates
4d ago
l bet your 👐 off when you and your former boss and cronies ran Mississippi in the ground and it's head is buried so deep in occurs that's to much like right DOJ where you at we waiting .
lie detector
3d ago
No he won’t as soon congress and the EPA focus turns up on him he pour more money into fixing the water system as he should !!! QOP are all mouth !! Corruption just waiting to be exposed!!!
Fred Luckett
3d ago
Yeah and I hope and pray 🙏 that the Mississippi voters. Wash there hand of him in the 2023 Governor election and put someone in office who cares about all the people of Mississippi
hottytoddy.com
Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag
Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
BET
Jackson Water Crisis State Of Emergency Extended By Mississippi Governor
According to a release from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ office on Friday (October 28), the state of emergency order for the city of Jackson’s water crisis has been extended to November 22. The first issued order by Reeves was issued on August 30 after major operational failures at...
WJTV 12
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
WJTV 12
Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
WAPT
Jackson residents march, rally outside governor's mansion demanding clean water
JACKSON, Miss. — Participants in a march and rally outside the governor's mansion were chanting, "Free the land; clear the water and keep it public." The Mississippi Moral Monday event was the third of its kind in a push for clean water in Jackson. Monday's rally came the same day Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the safety of the city's drinking water, in which he said tests revealed it is safe and within the requirements of the Clean Drinking Water Act.
WAPT
Do you have an idea for a new Mississippi license plate? The state wants to see your design
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is looking for a new license plate design, and you can help. "We know that there are people throughout our state who have tremendous design skills," Gov. Tate Reeves said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WAPT
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history. Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special...
WLBT
Candidate profile: Shuwaski Young-Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mid-term elections are a week away, and we’re on your side, helping you learn more about the candidates. We’re starting with the Third Congressional District. We followed along as the democratic nominee for the Third Congressional District Shuwaski Young knocked on doors and...
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
WAPT
More than 22,000 absentee ballots received as Mississippi's general election approaches
JACKSON, Miss. — More than 22,000 absentee ballots have been received in Mississippi ahead of theNov. 8 general election. Secretary of State Michael Watson said the numbers were as of Sunday. At the same point during the 2020 general election, 142,491 absentee ballots had been received. The 2020 election included the presidential, Senate and congressional races.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WJTV 12
Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
WTOK-TV
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the recently exposed sandbars and shorelines, and the promise of finding everything from sunken boats to mammoth tusks, the receding Mississippi River has suddenly become a hotbed for nature lovers, history lovers and casual archaeologists alike. Experts are urging individuals who visit the river to...
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
WLBT
Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
wtva.com
Governor: Golden Triangle landing largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves says the biggest economic development project in Mississippi history is coming to the Golden Triangle. He did not reveal in his Twitter post Monday morning what type of project is coming. However, a news release from his office later said the $2.5...
WJTV 12
Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
