JACKSON, Miss. — Participants in a march and rally outside the governor's mansion were chanting, "Free the land; clear the water and keep it public." The Mississippi Moral Monday event was the third of its kind in a push for clean water in Jackson. Monday's rally came the same day Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the safety of the city's drinking water, in which he said tests revealed it is safe and within the requirements of the Clean Drinking Water Act.

JACKSON, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO