Dawan Bates
4d ago

l bet your 👐 off when you and your former boss and cronies ran Mississippi in the ground and it's head is buried so deep in occurs that's to much like right DOJ where you at we waiting .

lie detector
3d ago

No he won’t as soon congress and the EPA focus turns up on him he pour more money into fixing the water system as he should !!! QOP are all mouth !! Corruption just waiting to be exposed!!!

Fred Luckett
3d ago

Yeah and I hope and pray 🙏 that the Mississippi voters. Wash there hand of him in the 2023 Governor election and put someone in office who cares about all the people of Mississippi

hottytoddy.com

Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
WAPT

Jackson residents march, rally outside governor's mansion demanding clean water

JACKSON, Miss. — Participants in a march and rally outside the governor's mansion were chanting, "Free the land; clear the water and keep it public." The Mississippi Moral Monday event was the third of its kind in a push for clean water in Jackson. Monday's rally came the same day Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the safety of the city's drinking water, in which he said tests revealed it is safe and within the requirements of the Clean Drinking Water Act.
WAPT

Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
WJTV 12

Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WJTV 12

Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).  The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
WLBT

Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
WJTV 12

Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
