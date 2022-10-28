ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

First Country: New Music From Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Shania Twain & More

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Lainey Wilson, “Hold My Halo”

This Louisiana native’s career is on fire right now. In addition to her new album, Bell Bottom Country , which drops today (Friday, Oct. 28), Wilson is the leading nominee heading into this year’s CMA Awards, earning six nods during her very first year as a nominee. Wilson co-wrote all but one track on this project, including her newest release, the frisky “Hold My Halo,” which raises a drink to the virtues of a hard-working woman who deserves a night to “tell that angel inside of me to hide her wings and lay low.”

Keith Urban, “Street Called Main”

Urban’s new song, written by Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller and Scooter Carusoe, finds Urban returning to his musical homebase — melding drum loops, crisp electric guitar, and universally relatable lyrics. The song marks Urban’s latest release leading into an album he is prepping for next year.

Cheat Codes with Jimmie Allen, “Lose You”

Last year, dance trio Cheat Codes issued the country collaborations “Never Love You Again” with Little Big Town and Bryn Christopher, as well as “How Do You Love” with Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell. Earlier this year, they followed by announcing an upcoming country album and earning another country collab with Russell Dickerson on “I Remember.” Now, they team with genre-blurring country artist Jimmie Allen (himself known for a plethora of collaborations) for this romantic, slow-burn dance track.

Shania Twain, “Last Day of Summer”

The queen of country-pop will release her upcoming album, Queen of Me , in February 2023 and she’s been steadily giving fans an intro to the new project, first with the lead single “Waking Up Dreaming,” followed by this equally sunny, but slightly organic-sounding track. Her husky vocals are slightly muddied in the verses, but the echoy production gives this pondering of and yearning for a long-gone love an intimate, hazy quality.

Reyna Roberts, “Pretty Little Devils”

“This ain’t the same ol’ hoedown throwdown,” Roberts makes clear as she leans hard into her R&B, rock and country trap proclivities on this new track, meshing them with bluesy guitars and lyrics about beer cans, boondocks, Megan Thee Stallion, southern accents — all while still showcasing her versatile vocals. A promising track that builds on her previous works, such as “Stomping Grounds.”

Runaway June, “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)”

On their latest, this trio retains their cheery pop-country vibe, but delves deep into the not-so rational decisions one makes when their heart is splintered after a breakup. This feisty track also highlights the trio’s new lineup, which is founding member Jennifer Wayne, in addition to Natalie Stovall and the newest member, Stevie Woodward.

Julie Roberts, Ain’t in No Hurry

Singer-songwriter Julie Roberts first broke through in 2004 with the ballad “Break Down Here.” Now, she returns with her first album in nearly a decade on Ain’t in No Hurry, this time working with Shooter Jennings (son of Waylon Jennings) and Erin Enderlin to craft the album. Known for her bluesy vocals, Julie also teams up with two top male country vocalists — she welcomes Jamey Johnson on the song “Music City is Killing Me,” a slight twist on Ray LaMontagne’s “New York City’s Killing Me,” while Randy Houser makes an appearance on “A Little Crazy’s Kinda Nice.”

Mae Estes, “Die in a Bar”

When it’s Mae Estes’ time to go, she wants to go out on her own terms — and as she sings here, that means flying away on a whiskey river, with a beer in her hand. This coolly country, retro-tinged track, which instantly brings to mind the Joe Diffie classic “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” makes the most of Mae’s twangy voice, alongside twisted guitar lines and grooves ready for a sawdust floor.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

In Your 30s? It’s Not Too Late to Win a New Artist CMA Award — Just Ask Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Allen & More

When the 2022 Country Music Association Awards are presented in Nashville on Nov. 9, this will be the fifth time in the past eight years that the new artist of the year winner has been in his or her 30s. Do I have an inside source at the CMA who tipped me to the result? I do not. But all five of this year’s nominees in that category are 30+. The contenders are HARDY, 32; Walker Hayes, 42; Cody Johnson, 35; Parker McCollum, 30; and Lainey Wilson, 30. And it’s a matter of historical record that four of the last seven winners...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett Among Newly-Added 2022 CMA Awards Performers

More performers have been added to the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards, set to air Nov. 9 on ABC (and available the following day on Hulu). Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett have all been added to the performer lineup. Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Combs, who is again nominated for the night’s most coveted honor, will perform his single, “The Kind of Love We Make.” Johnson, a...
Billboard

P!nk, Carrie Underwood & More Set to Perform on 2022 American Music Awards

P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid and Yola are set to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Additional performers will be announced. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu. Related Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List 10/31/2022 The show will unveil a new award, song of soul, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist who has inspired change and invoked social...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Makin’ Tracks: Maren Morris Turns a Spat Into an Upbeat Single With ‘I Can’t Love You Anymore’

Maren Morris’ Humble Quest, currently nominated for the Country Music Association’s album of the year, is full of plot lines and small details that emanate directly from her life, her friendships and her marriage to fellow artist Ryan Hurd. Related Makin' Tracks: No Bull: Kolby Cooper Makes 'Excuses' Work For His First Radio Single 11/01/2022 First single “Circles Around This Town” is an autobiographical recap of her ascent in Nashville’s music community, “Nervous” reveals psychosexual passion and sensitivity, and a handful of songs — “Background Music,” the title track and closer “What Would This World?” — grapple collectively with the meaning of life in all its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Hot 100 Record: ‘That’s a First’

Taylor Swift set a historic record on the Hot 100 this week (chart dated Nov. 5) by dominating all ten slots of the top 10, and fellow artists like Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson have all been celebrating her record-breaking accomplishment. Related How to Buy Tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour 11/01/2022 “That’s a first,” the OneRepublic frontman wrote on his Instagram Story above the Billboard chart filled with Swift’s Midnights songs while Larsson wrote, “This is insaaaaane” with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Halsey wrote “And that’s how ya do it @taylorswift long live taykarma” of her pal, who enlisted her to...
Billboard

Keith Urban Raves About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’: ‘It’s Like Some Kind of Acid Trip’

Keith Urban‘s a major Swiftie.  The country superstar and Taylor Swift go way back — they’ve been friends since she opened for him back in 2009 — but even he is blown away by her new album, Midnights, which he has listened to multiple times since it dropped Oct. 28 and deems it “extraordinary…This is among Taylor’s finest. This and 1989. Absolutely stunning, stunning pieces of work,” he says.  “The lyricism, the fresh meters as far as some of the cadences she sang,” he raves to Billboard about the set, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Anti-Hero’ at No. 1

Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Swift surpasses Drake, who logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera, Camilo, & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled a new wave of performers Tuesday (Nov. 1) set to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. They include Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.  At the 23rd annual ceremony, Aguilera is a seven-time nominee, including album of the year and record of the year; Camilo holds six nominations including record of the year and song of the year; Drexler has eight nominations including album of the year and record of the year; and Nodal is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Pharrell Williams Teases BTS Collaboration on Upcoming Album: ’It’s Amazing’

Get ready, ARMY: More BTS music is coming! Pharrell Williams and RM sat down and interviewed each other for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue in a snippet published on Tuesday (Nov. 1), which resulted in several teasers about both artist’s upcoming music endeavors. During the pair’s conversation, RM asked Pharrell what’s up next for for his music, to which the 49-year-old shared exclusive information regarding his forthcoming album and a collaboration with BTS. Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 11/01/2022 “Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends,” the songwriter-producer told...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Hot 100 No. 1? Vote!

For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 song chart’s 64-plus-year history, all spots in the chart’s top 10 belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights. The top 10 is led by this week’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit, “Anti-Hero,” but its hardly the first time Swift has had a chart topper on the all-genre songs tally. Starting back with her Red hit, “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” the superstar has nine total No. 1s, with “Anti-Hero” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hitting the summit most recently. We want to know which of Swift’s Hot 100 No. 1s is your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardPharrell Williams Teases BTS Collaboration on Upcoming Album: 'It's Amazing'Harry Styles Is Danny Zuko, Sings 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at Halloween ConcertHip-Hop World Mourns Death of Migos' Takeoff: 'This Is Beyond Sad'
Billboard

Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Leads Relaunched Hot Trending Songs Chart

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” bounds in at No. 1 on Billboard’s relaunched Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 5. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. Upon the chart’s relaunch, Hot Trending Songs captures the volume of conversation around a given song,...
Billboard

Patrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78

Patrick Haggerty, the frontman for acclaimed country outfit Lavender Country, died Monday morning (Oct. 31). The news was announced on the group’s Facebook page, in a post that also explained that Haggerty had suffered a stroke weeks earlier. He was 78. Self-described as a “screaming Marxist b—h singer,” the openly gay Haggerty joined up with the rest of Lavender Country in Seattle in the early ’70s. The group released just one album with their original lineup, an eponymous 1973 effort, making little commercial impact at the time — and the group eventually fell apart due to a lack of mainstream...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With Biggest Week for an Album in 7 Years

Taylor Swift achieves her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 5) as Midnights arrives with the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years. The set launches with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. The last album to tally a larger week was the debut frame of Adele’s 25, when it bowed with 3.482 million units (Dec. 12, 2015-dated chart). Related Taylor Swift Hits the Elusive Million Mark by Making 'Midnights' an Inescapable Event 10/30/2022 Midnights was released on Oct. 21 after being announced two months...
Billboard

Harry Styles Is Danny Zuko, Sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at Halloween Concert

Harry Styles fans have got chills, and they’re multiplying, ’cause for his Monday night (Oct. 31) Harryween concert in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old pop star dressed up as Danny Zuko from Grease and performed a heart-stopping cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Taking the stage at the Kia Forum, where he’s currently stationed until Nov. 15 for a 15-night residency, Styles sang tracks from his May-released album Harry’s House while dressed in black jeans, a leather jacket and a studded tank top with the word “Harryween” emblazoned on the back in glittery red lettering. He even had his hair styled into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Taylor Swift Makes Chart History With ‘Midnights’ Debut

Over a decade and a half into her career as a Billboard hitmaker, Taylor Swift is currently enjoying her best week ever on the charts. Related Five Reasons Why Taylor Swift Was Able to Make Chart History With Her 'Midnights' Debut Week 11/01/2022 Her Midnights album makes history this week, officially moving 1.578 million equivalent album units in its debut frame — the best opening bow not just for any Swift album, but for any album released in the past 20 years outside of Adele’s 25. And over on the Hot 100, Midnights becomes the first album (and Swift the first artist) to...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Rules Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Simultaneously for 11th Time

For the 11th time in her career, Taylor Swift is simultaneously No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. The superstar returns to No. 1 on the Artist 100 for a 51st total week on top, extending her record for the most weeks spent at the summit. Meanwhile, Midnights launches atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and its lead single “Anti-Hero” soars in at No. 1 on the Hot 100 songs chart. Midnights becomes Swift’s 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 – tying her with Barbra Streisand for the most among women – with...
Billboard

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & More Set to Perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

UPDATE (Nov. 1): Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra (fronted by Ukrainian rapper Oleh Psiuk) and a collaboration by SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 MTV EMAs. Stormzy is nominated for best longform video; GAYLE is up for two awards- – best new and best push. In addition, singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, model and activist Leomie Anderson, and British singer-songwriter and TikTok star Sam Ryder are the first presenters to be announced. Fans who tune into the 2022 MTV EMAs on Nov. 13 have an excellent chance of seeing David Guetta and Bebe Rexha perform their international hit “I’m Good (Blue),” which jumps from No. 16 to No. 14 on this...
Billboard

‘Glee’s Mr. Schuester Was Originally Written for Justin Timberlake & Not Matthew Morrison, Ryan Murphy Says

Justin Timberlake fans might just cry Ryan Murphy a river when they find out which Glee character the show creator had in mind for the pop star. In a revealing Monday (Oct. 31) appearance on a new podcast called And That’s What You REALLY Missed, the show’s creator dropped a bombshell on Gleeks everywhere: The character of choir director Will Schuester was originally written for JT, not Matthew Morrison. “When we were writing the pilot — I’ve never really talked about this — that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake,” Murphy told the podcast’s hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Promises to Make Her Christmas Concerts ‘As Magical As Possible’

It’s time, dahhlings. After officially announcing the start of the holiday season, Mariah Carey sat down for a wide-ranging interview Tuesday (Nov. 1) about her love for Christmas, the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir and more. “When I’m not onstage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” the Queen of Christmas dished to USA Today. “I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy