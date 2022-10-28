ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man sentenced in child trafficking case

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Ger Yang booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department

One of three men accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Wausau will spend at least seven years in prison for child trafficking, court records show.

Ger “Ace” Yang, 38, faced charges of trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl. Dennis Moua, 32, and Jacob Allen Lo Fong, 19, were also charged.

Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

In July, Yang took a deal that called for all charges to be dropped against him except child trafficking, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced Friday, Oct. 28 by Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill, who ordered him to spend 7 years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision. Yang will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and undergo sex offender treatment.

Yang is the third and final suspect to be convicted in connection with the case. Despite facing the most serious charges of the group, he did not receive the most significant punishment.

In a trial last year, jurors deliberated for just over two hours before finding Moua guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. He was convicted in September and sentenced Jan. 18 to 10 years initial confinement in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Lo in August was convicted on two counts of having sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, both misdemeanors. Felony child enticement charges against him were dropped as part of his plea agreement. He was ordered to spend 18 months in jail but was granted 540 days of credit for time served.

WausauPilot

Community Policy