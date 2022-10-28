ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee Cave, TX

Bee Cave mayor: Ice rink, Haunted Trail coming to town

By Kara King
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Db1lQ_0iqbr9uV00

The holiday season in Bee Cave has begun, and we are so excited to offer some truly exceptional experiences for residents and visitors alike. Anyone who has passed by Bee Cave City Hall in the Hill Country Galleria the past couple of weeks may have noticed a huge ice-skating rink being built. We will officially celebrate the region’s only holiday outdoor real ice rink on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., with Grammy award-winning singer Sangeeta Kaur, figure skaters, Frozen characters and swag for the kiddos. The event is free to attend and open to the public. For those wanting to skate, we will post the link to reserve tickets ($15 per 75-minute session, including skate rental) on our website on Nov. 1. The rink will be open until the first weekend in January, so there will be plenty of opportunities for you to come and enjoy this true highlight of the season.

But first, Halloween is on the horizon. We will be hosting our second annual Haunted Trail on Oct. 30, with an extra addition for the older kids who want more of a fright. Starting at 4 p.m., our all-ages trail will begin with candy, decorations and a story walk, as well as a trunk or treat experience with area businesses. Once the sun goes down, it gets a bit spookier. From 7–9 p.m., we’ll have a trail for older kids, finishing with a haunted tunnel walk. For both experiences, park in the Bee Cave Target parking lot and join the trail starting behind Chick-fil-A.

You can also participate in a survey about Bee Cave as we embark on a rebranding effort. Whether you live in the area or just like to come visit and shop, we want to hear from you.

To find out about all these events and future ones, visit our new and improved city website. Check out www.beecavetexas.gov and discover all there is to enjoy in the area.

For the thousands of patrons of the Bee Cave Public Library – which offers membership to any Texas resident ­– we have some exciting news. It now has its own dedicated website to make it easier to search for resources, programs and book recommendations at beecavelibrary.org. Additionally, the City Council approved moving forward with hiring an architect and developer to build a bigger library as it has long outgrown its current space, which is filled with exciting programs all year long. It will be a few years before the new building is complete, but be on the lookout for a beautiful, educational space near Bee Cave Central Park.

If you’re driving in the area on Bee Cave Parkway over the next couple of weeks, please note that the West Travis County PUA will be closing one side of Bee Cave Parkway between Vista Ridge and Market Street to install a 24-inch water main that will prevent folks from turning left out of those two intersections. There will be only one lane open in each direction, so please plan for delays between Oct. 31 and Nov. 18.

We look forward to seeing you at one or all these upcoming events that makes the city of Bee Cave such a wonderful place to live and visit!

Kara King is the mayor of Bee Cave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
LEANDER, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown

Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
GEORGETOWN, TX
ComicBook

Home Depot Giant Skeletons Are Being Stolen

People are making off with those giant skeletons from Home Depot. On the Internet, the 12-foot lawn decorations are very popular. This year, there was some real fervor surrounding the release of the skeletons. KXAN in Austin said that there was some drama with Grazia Ruskin's celebrated "Skelly" getting stolen. (While some outlets are approaching this as a "crime" story, more likely, there are people just causing some holiday mischief. Kids have been vandalizing Halloween decorations for literally forever. Also, due to the Home Depot lawn decorations being so popular on social media, its reasonable to assume that people could be enticed to get a quick buck by nabbing one.) At any rate, the Austin resident wasn't thrilled about discovering a missing skeleton one afternoon.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky

Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy