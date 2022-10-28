Bee Cave mayor: Ice rink, Haunted Trail coming to town

The holiday season in Bee Cave has begun, and we are so excited to offer some truly exceptional experiences for residents and visitors alike. Anyone who has passed by Bee Cave City Hall in the Hill Country Galleria the past couple of weeks may have noticed a huge ice-skating rink being built. We will officially celebrate the region’s only holiday outdoor real ice rink on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., with Grammy award-winning singer Sangeeta Kaur, figure skaters, Frozen characters and swag for the kiddos. The event is free to attend and open to the public. For those wanting to skate, we will post the link to reserve tickets ($15 per 75-minute session, including skate rental) on our website on Nov. 1. The rink will be open until the first weekend in January, so there will be plenty of opportunities for you to come and enjoy this true highlight of the season.

But first, Halloween is on the horizon. We will be hosting our second annual Haunted Trail on Oct. 30, with an extra addition for the older kids who want more of a fright. Starting at 4 p.m., our all-ages trail will begin with candy, decorations and a story walk, as well as a trunk or treat experience with area businesses. Once the sun goes down, it gets a bit spookier. From 7–9 p.m., we’ll have a trail for older kids, finishing with a haunted tunnel walk. For both experiences, park in the Bee Cave Target parking lot and join the trail starting behind Chick-fil-A.

You can also participate in a survey about Bee Cave as we embark on a rebranding effort. Whether you live in the area or just like to come visit and shop, we want to hear from you.

To find out about all these events and future ones, visit our new and improved city website. Check out www.beecavetexas.gov and discover all there is to enjoy in the area.

For the thousands of patrons of the Bee Cave Public Library – which offers membership to any Texas resident ­– we have some exciting news. It now has its own dedicated website to make it easier to search for resources, programs and book recommendations at beecavelibrary.org. Additionally, the City Council approved moving forward with hiring an architect and developer to build a bigger library as it has long outgrown its current space, which is filled with exciting programs all year long. It will be a few years before the new building is complete, but be on the lookout for a beautiful, educational space near Bee Cave Central Park.

If you’re driving in the area on Bee Cave Parkway over the next couple of weeks, please note that the West Travis County PUA will be closing one side of Bee Cave Parkway between Vista Ridge and Market Street to install a 24-inch water main that will prevent folks from turning left out of those two intersections. There will be only one lane open in each direction, so please plan for delays between Oct. 31 and Nov. 18.

We look forward to seeing you at one or all these upcoming events that makes the city of Bee Cave such a wonderful place to live and visit!

Kara King is the mayor of Bee Cave.