Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Oil suppliers got best of Florida’s gas-tax ‘holiday,’ experts say
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida’s one-month gas tax holiday ended Monday without consumers ever seeing the full 25-cents-per-gallon break Gov. Ron DeSantis promised at the beginning of October. The holiday did provide relief to the petroleum suppliers because they’re the ones who pay the tax to the state and...
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
Comments / 0